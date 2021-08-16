Cancel
Louisville, KY

Man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood Sunday night identified

By WLKY Digital Team
 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed in a shooting that took place in the Russell neighborhood Sunday night has been identified. The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of 26th and Broadway.

Trenton Jones, 28, of Louisville was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

When the officers arrived there, they found that Jones, after which he was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to the LMPD.

"This has been a very tragic day in our city," said LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, with regards to another act of violence involving the murder of a young girl near Valley Station earlier in the evening.

"Three individuals, one of them a juvenile, have been murdered. These unnecessary acts of violence must stop. Let us all step up and help our community by calling the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD if you have information regarding either case."

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

