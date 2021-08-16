Cancel
Tencent Music posts over 15% rise in quarterly revenue

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Aug 16 - China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a 15.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, as its advertising business rebounded and more people subscribed to its music streaming platform.

Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings Ltd-controlled company rose to 8.01 billion yuan ($1.24 billion) in the second quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of 8.13 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.4742 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

