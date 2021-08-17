Cancel
Mental Health

What Is An Empath, Really? 12 Signs To Look For + The Different Kinds

MindBodyGreen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you've ever felt you had a keen awareness of the emotions of those around you, there's a decent chance you could be an empath. You've probably heard the term before—but what does it actually mean? Here, we break down everything you need to know about empaths, from common traits to pros and cons, and how these people fare in relationships.

Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

10 Signs You’re an Introvert with Anxiety

Anxiety causes a nagging thought that something terrible is going to happen. Being an introvert means you prefer calm situations and environments that aren’t stimulating. To be an introvert with anxiety means that you deal with both of those things at once. The anxiety might cause you to stay up...
YogaThought Catalog

The Best Books To Read If You Have Anxiety

If you have anxiety, you should look into therapy. However, in addition to getting help from a professional, some books might help you learn more about how your brain works — or they might simply make you feel less alone. Here are some of the best books to read if you have anxiety:
Mental HealthPosted by
Upworthy

People share the most useful thing they've learned in therapy to help those who can't afford it

When the weight of the world gets too much to handle it is best to talk to someone about it. While talking to friends and family may help, it would be best to reach out to a professional who can help you navigate the emotions you are feeling. Unfortunately, there is a lot of stigma and misinformation surrounding mental illness, and even if one overcomes that, there is a financial barrier that many cannot. As for those who can afford to go to therapy, they have been able to confirm its benefits. As per the American Psychological Association, about 75 percent of people who enter psychotherapy show some benefit.
HealthPosted by
CNN

How to tell if your stress levels are normal or the sign of something more

(CNN) — Stress is an everyday occurrence for most people, but too much of it could be signs of a deeper issue. Stress is "a normal human response to anything physical or emotional that places a strain on the person," said Dr. Gail Saltz, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at The New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

How burnout affects Americans—and what they do to cope with it

Burnout rates have accelerated in recent decades because of modern-day lifestyle and stress. More than 50% of respondents experience some symptoms of burnout every month. Everyday responsibilities and lack of time for self-care are the largest causes for burnout. Burnout takes a mental toll with constant exhaustion, brain fog and...
Mental Healthphillyvoice.com

Fear of a return to ‘normal’ is real — here’s how to face it

The COVID-19 pandemic has been anxiety inducing for everyone. We’ve had to adapt to unfamiliar routines and worry about our health and the health of our loved ones. The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines may be the key to ending this pandemic. But ironically, the prospect of a gradual return to more normal life can cause anxiety as well.
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

The Science Behind Emotional Self-Regulation + Why It's So Important

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Researchers and clinicians define emotional self-regulation as the ability to monitor, assess, and modify your own emotions. Your ability to modify your own emotions—how intensely you feel something, the variety of feelings you experience, how long you feel particular emotions—is partly conscious, partly subconscious.
HealthThrive Global

The Relationship Between Resilience And Stress

The relationship between resilience and stress is an interesting topic of ongoing study. Stress and trauma are common occurrences in our lives and there is no limit to the level of trauma that people can experience in different circumstances. The way in which survivors, witnesses, care-givers, and sufferers responded to the tragic Boston Marathon bombings is an excellent example of good resilience. Many people who witnessed the horrific events experienced deep emotional pain and stress that may bring on periods of intense stress and anxiety for the rest of their lives.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

20 Signs of Being Stressed Out

It's helpful for an individual to do a fine-grained and personalized analysis of the signs that indicate when they are stressed out. Be specific when identifying signs of stress, be specific. When noticing signs of stress try self-care and self-compassion rather than saying, "Just do better." How can you tell...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

How to Know Yourself Better

Most of us only know ourselves on a surface level. You can deepen your self-discovery with these creative exercises. Many of us can name our favorite foods, books, and shows. But we might be less inclined to have a deeper self-awareness — the kind that connects the dots between our past and present or picks up on how our emotions may be guiding our behavior.
Relationship AdviceMindBodyGreen

What's The Difference Between Sympathy & Empathy? Psychologists Explain

The suffix -pathy comes from the Greek word for "suffering," pathos. The U.S. medical system is built around pathology, which simply means diagnosing suffering and treating disease. Similarly, mental health professionals find social connections critically important to the ways that people cope with and overcome suffering, grief, and trauma. Words like sympathy, empathy, and even apathy describe the nuanced differences between the very complex social connections and reactions humans display when we are suffering or when we witness others in pain.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is ‘Quiet’ Borderline Personality Disorder?

Quiet BPD is an unofficial term for when you engage with symptoms inwardly, instead of outwardly. Having quiet borderline personality disorder (BPD) — aka “high-functioning” BPD — means that you often direct thoughts and feelings inward rather than outward. As a result, you may experience the intense, turbulent thoughts, emotions,...
Mental HealthThe Independent

Are you an overthinker? Psychologists explain how to get out of your head

Do you ever find you can’t sleep because the same thought is circulating round and round your head? Do you replay past situations over and over again, plagued by ‘what ifs’ or regrets, or spend a lot of time worrying about an event in the future – even an insignificant or imagined one? – You might be an overthinker.
Mental HealthThrive Global

I Can No Longer Go with The Flow – If Nothing Works Anymore

Burnout usually simmers for a long time before it really breaks out. “I can no longer go with the flow” is the feeling that subsequently dominates the mind. The numbers of mental illness and burnout are increasing, especially after the pandemic. People run at full speed for months, sometimes years, until they finally collapse. Simply no longer can, no longer want. Body and soul can no longer withstand the strain, the constantly suppressed call for help now also penetrates the outside world.
Mental HealthPosted by
Ladders

5 signs you might have ADHD

Do you have trouble completing tasks no matter how hard you try? Have people complained that you tend to be forgetful? If you’re wondering why these and other traits are preventing you from accomplishing your goals, you may be dealing with adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. Several signs could indicate...
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

How To Tell if Your Self-Care Practice is Really a Pseudo-Regulator

Self care looks different for different people. “For one person, taking a bath may give them the opportunity to be present and to show care toward their body, and for another, looking at their body in the bath may prompt self-criticism, or they may stress about all the things they could be doing instead,” says licensed marriage and family therapist, Saba Harouni Lurie, LMFT. Likewise, seeing friends and family could bring joy for some, while it could be painful for others. It all comes down to whether the activities in question are functioning as self care or pseudo-regulators.
Mental HealthThought Catalog

8 Things That Bother People With Anxiety More Than You Realize

1. When you set unexpected plans. I need to have my schedule mapped out ahead of time. I want to know what I’m doing weeks in advance — or at least twenty-four hours in advance. If you change our plans at the last second, or ask me to hang out right now without warning me ahead of time, then you probably won’t see me. The surprise is going to be too much for me to handle.
Yogamarthastewart.com

How Does Stress Impact Gut Health?

If you have ever had butterflies in your stomach, found that your morning coffee didn't exactly agree with you before a big presentation, or felt nauseated after getting bad news, then you're well-acquainted with how stress can impact your gut. "Some people, more than others, feel stress in their gut," says Dr. Nitin Ahuja, a gastroenterologist with Penn Medicine. And while temporary stressors—job interviews, softball team championships, dropping your daughter at college—may make you feel bad in the short term, constant stress at work or at home can also play a role in chronic gastrointestinal conditions.

