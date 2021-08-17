What Is An Empath, Really? 12 Signs To Look For + The Different Kinds

When the weight of the world gets too much to handle it is best to talk to someone about it. While talking to friends and family may help, it would be best to reach out to a professional who can help you navigate the emotions you are feeling. Unfortunately, there is a lot of stigma and misinformation surrounding mental illness, and even if one overcomes that, there is a financial barrier that many cannot. As for those who can afford to go to therapy, they have been able to confirm its benefits. As per the American Psychological Association, about 75 percent of people who enter psychotherapy show some benefit.