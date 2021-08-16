Yik Yak, Famous for Cyberbullying and Racism, Makes Comeback No One Asked For
Four years ago Yik Yak, an anonymous, location-based message board app, shut down. Today it's back. I am unsure who asked for this. Anonymous message boards and forums have been a perennial part of internet culture since its inception, when people more often used usernames to identify themselves online rather than their real name. As a people, we now have a treasure trove of information about the pitfalls of unrestricted anonymity. Evidence of those pitfalls include instances as minor as the anonymous message board at my college where fellow students called each other sluts on a daily basis, up to and including the ur-conspiracy theory of QAnon.www.vice.com
