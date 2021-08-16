The Cubs are opening a team Hall of Fame at Wrigley Field
For many years, ever since the renovation and restoration of Wrigley Field was announced, I had hoped the Cubs would open a Hall of Fame at the ballpark. I am pleased to tell you that this is happening. Thursday evening, the Cubs are hosting an event, which season-ticket holders will be able to attend, premiering a documentary film called “Saving Wrigley Field” that will be shown on the video board at 6 p.m.www.bleedcubbieblue.com
Comments / 0