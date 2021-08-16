Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

6 Back-to-School Trends That Prove Parents are Bracing Themselves For Whatever This Year Will Bring

By Suzanne Zuckerman
purewow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents, the stuff is about to hit the fan. Let’s just hope that fan has a MERV-13 filter. Headlines pegged to the looming school year say, “We’re back to panicking.” And “Back to Abnormal.” It’s hardly the kind of vibe that puts you in the mood to buy binder clips and snazzy pencil cases. But—hear us out—that is exactly why you should. You, moms and dads, are the one thing standing between your students and a pandemic-induced typhoon of panic and despair. You must keep the new normal as normal as you possibly can. Let their anxieties about school swirl around friend drama, heavy workloads, tough teachers and the “wrong” jeans. You worry about quarantine and will-they-or-won’t-they hybrid schedules and variants—all while making masking and sanitizing second nature. Don’t lie to your kids, but don’t terrify them either. And, as you plan out those first few weeks, here are a few trending items that may make it all just a tiny bit easier.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#Teacher Gifts#Camera#Jeans#Lunch Boxes#Abercrombie#Uni Bunny#Journal#Java
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Back to school supplies ideal for all students, parents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Class is almost in session and parents may be checking off those last items on their school supply list. Some of the products listed are great for all students and parents. Pure Sky cleaning products are created by their patented microfiber technology and are designed to make...
Cincinnati, OHWCPO

Back to school comes as a relief for some parents

CINCINNATI — The first day of school is quickly approaching for many families, but the countdown has certainly been longer for some than others. A lot of families had to make some major changes last year, and while some were harder to get used to, some of those changes worked out for the best.
RetailFox40

Back to School: Top product trends for students

Back to school time means getting the supplies and gadgets our children need to be successful. Christian Kelly, a consumer retail expert, joined Mae to talk about the trends and most popular products.
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

New School Year Brings Both Excitement, Concern for North Texas Parents, Educators

A new school year can bring a rush of emotions and this year, some educators and parents say there is both excitement and lingering concern amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. Jennifer Yacio is the parent of an incoming third-grade student within Arlington Independent School District, which will return to in-person learning on Aug. 16. Yacio said her daughter spent most of last year learning remotely.
klkntv.com

Doctors share “Back to School” tips for kids and parents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan of CHI Health can empathize with parents of young children who have to explain to their kids why they need to mask up when they go back to school. She is a parent of two elementary school children herself. “I have these talks...
Education963xke.com

Parents Will Spend HOW MUCH on Back-to-School Stuff?

A lot of parents are excited to send their kids off to school again this month. But getting them out of the house doesn’t come cheap . . . An annual study found the average parent will spend $498 on back-to-school stuff this year. That’s up $20 from last year and $70 from 2019. Only 3% of parents said they won’t have to buy anything this year.
Crested Butte, COCrested Butte News

Restaurants brace for pinch as student workers go back to school

When ordering food in town this summer, you may have noticed the local employees look a little younger. It’s not your aging eyes playing tricks on you – with local businesses feeling the strains of short staffs this summer, many restaurants in town have hired on local high school and college students. With limited available affordable housing in the Gunnison Valley right now making it challenging to hire on service industry workers, teens have stepped up to the plate to serve the hungry flocks of tourists this summer. However, as students head back to school in the coming weeks, many restaurants are bracing for yet another staffing pinch.
Educationkiss951.com

Parents Are Going Into Debt For Back-To-School Shopping

Believe it or not, kids are already going back to school in some parts of the country, and getting them ready for it is taking a bite out of a lot of parents’ wallets. You might have even seen some places doing the teacher’s wish list gifting to help out but a new study does show that parents are going into debt over the ordeal.
Apparelnews4sanantonio.com

Back-to-school fashion trends

It’s time to ditch the sweatpants and redefine your child's back-to-school wardrobe. Beauty and lifestyle expert, Grace Gold, is sharing this season’s top back-to-school trends to help you pull together the perfect first day of school look.
Charleston County, SCholycitysinner.com

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center Provides Back-to-School Tips for Parents and Caregivers Bracing for an Uncertain Return Amid Delta Variant Surge

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center, the region’s leading resource to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families, is sharing tips for parents and caregivers to consider when discussing the uncertainty children face when returning to school this year. As students prepare to return to in-person school, many families still have...
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Parents choosing variety of schooling options this year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Last year, virtual schooling was nearly the only option for children, but some parents felt it really didn't work for their kids. Two local mothers who think virtual schooling didn't work for them explain their reasons for choosing a different option. Parents faced many...
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

A back-to-school transition guide for exhausted parents

You’ve seen the ads. The back-to-school displays went up at the store just days after school got out in June. And now we’re in the final countdown to the morning when our kids return to the classroom. So how do you get them ready? Here’s an honest guide to getting...
Birmingham, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Back to school: a complete health checklist for parents

As the summer comes to an end, parents of school-aged children may find themselves questioning what they need to do before the first bell of the 2021 school year rings. Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham recommend four things that need to be on parents’ checklists to ensure their child is ready to hit the books.
Educationabccolumbia.com

Teachers offer parents back to school tips

(ABC News) — Getting advice from real life educators about how parents can best prepare their kids, and themselves for the new school year. One elementary school teacher from Muller Road Elementary joined a group of other teachers on Good Morning America to share thoughts and ideas on the best ways to ease into a return to school.
Rochester, MNKIMT

Current trends and expected cost of back-to-school shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Due to online learning, your back-to-school shopping list may have looked different last year, like buying headphones and a new desk for your kids to learn at home. This year, many children are headed back to the classroom in a couple of weeks, which means stocking up on school supplies and a fresh wardrobe for the school year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy