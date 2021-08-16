Two crashes snarl I-695 traffic in Overlea, Towson

UPDATE: Two left outer loop lanes are now closed along I-695 past Belair Road.

Original story below…

——

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of two Monday afternoon crashes along I-695 in northeastern Baltimore County.

The first crash involves three vehicles and was reported at just before 4 p.m. along the inner loop at Providence Road.

The second crash involves two vehicles and was also reported at around 4 p.m. along the outer loop between the Belair Road and Harford Road exits.

The left shoulder and left traffic lane are closed along the inner loop at Providence Road.

The left lane is closed along the outer loop just past Belair Road.

Motorists should use caution in the area.