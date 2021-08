When World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launched, there was with a buffet of character customization options for humans, night elves, orcs, and undead. However, a few of the races — especially the game’s Allied Races, which don’t have their own starting zone and can only be unlocked in the end game — fell a little short. Blizzard stated that they would not be revisiting the issue during Shadowlands, but it looks like that’s about to change. On Thursday, a community manager shared the following information on the official Blizzard forums.