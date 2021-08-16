Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Prince Andrew a ‘person of interest’ for prosecutors in Epstein investigation, report says

By Graeme Massie
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Prince Andrew is a “person of interest” for prosecutors in the Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein investigation, a report says.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

215K+
Followers
101K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person Of Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Sarah Ferguson’s Own History With Jeffrey Epstein May Explain Why She’s So Quick to Defend Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson is busy making the rounds promoting her new book, Her Heart for a Compass, but it’s shining the spotlight back on an old topic that seems to keep circling the royal family: Jeffrey Epstein. While much of the talk surrounding the convicted pedophile is with Prince Andrew, Ferguson does have her own complicated history with the sex offender.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Prince Andrew to be served court papers in person, accuser’s lawyer says

Prince Andrew will be served court papers “in person” even though that process could take weeks, said the lead attorney for sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre. New York attorney David Boies admitted that serving the royal will be “difficult” as he would have to serve him before the beginning of a three-week deadline before the start of the civil case in Manhattan federal court next month.
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Sues Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was sexually abused in Epstein’s mansion, has filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew. Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew, along with Jeffrey Epstein, sexually abused her on multiple occasions in 2001, when she was under the age of 18. “If she doesn’t do it now, she...
LawTurnto10.com

Epstein Prince Andrews Lawsuit

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, Virginia Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
CelebritiesVoice of America

Britain's Prince Andrew Faces Rape Lawsuit

LONDON - Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has filed a lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew, alleging he raped and sexually abused her several times when she was 17 years old. Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth II's second son and ninth in...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Meghan Markle news latest – Fury as ‘thriving’ Harry & Duchess go on HUGE publicity drive despite fleeing UK for privacy

PRINCE ANDREW A ‘PERSON OF INTEREST’ FOR US PROSECUTORS IN EPSTEIN PROBE. Investigators are keen to interview the Duke of York, 61, as a witness in their investigation into the dead billionaire paedophile’s alleged co-conspirators. But a source familiar with the probe, quoted by respected news agency Reuters yesterday, said...
CelebritiesPopculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Learns If She'll Be Released After Bill Cosby Decision

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied another attempt to get out of jail following the Bill Cosby case. Maxwell's attorneys filed a new complaint arguing that, like Cosby, Maxwell had "non-prosecution agreements" that should have prevented her from being arrested. According to a report by The Daily Mail, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected this argument on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy