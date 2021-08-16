Cancel
Environment

Death toll from earthquake rises as storm heads for Haiti

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days after a powerful earthquake hit Haiti, killing more than 1,200 people, the remnants of a tropical storm are bearing down on the the island. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers reports from Port-au-Prince and Haitian Times founder Garry Pierre-Pierre joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more.

#Earthquake#Tropical Storm#Port Au Prince#Cbsn#Extreme Weather#Cbsn#Haitian Times
Related
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

A week after Haiti’s deadly earthquake, hope is hard to find

Haitians are scrambling for food, shelter, and health care as the ongoing pandemic, natural disasters and a presidential assassination take their toll. Jeremie, HaitiHaiti, it seems, is a magnet for disasters. The Caribbean nation, with a long history of political turmoil and instability, is now contending with successive natural disasters...
Opa-locka, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Brooke Shafer In Haiti Witnesses Medical Crisis In Wake Of Deadly Earthquake

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The death toll in Haiti from the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake has topped the two thousand mark. A humanitarian flight left Opa-locka Executive Airport on Friday morning carrying much needed life-saving supplies. CBS4’s Brooke Shafer was also on that relief flight, and she witnessed the medical crisis taking place at the airport in Port-au-Prince where the Coast Guard has been airlifting seriously injured survivors for treatment. Medical triage set up at Port au Prince airport in wake of earthquake in Haiti. (CBS4) Within minutes of her arrival, Brooke witnessed someone being taken off of a helicopter on a gurney. Teams are...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Haiti relief efforts hampered by poor roads and criminal gangs

Nearly a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing over 2,000 people and injuring thousands more, aid has still not reached some of the hardest-hit areas. The country's poor infrastructure and criminal gangs mean supplies aren't getting through. CBSN anchor Vladimir Duthiers joins "CBSN AM" from Port-au-Prince with the latest.
EnvironmentNature.com

Home seismometers provide crucial data on Haiti’s quake

A volunteer network helps to monitor aftershocks and illuminate the country’s earthquake hazards. You have full access to this article via your institution. A network of inexpensive seismometers, installed in people’s living rooms, gardens and workplaces across Haiti, is helping scientists to unravel the inner workings of the magnitude-7.2 earthquake that devastated the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation this month. The community-science effort launched after the country’s last major earthquake — a magnitude-7 tremor in 2010 that killed more than 100,000 people — and has since helped to reveal details about Haiti’s seismic activity.
EnvironmentAccuWeather

Why Haiti is prone to catastrophic earthquakes

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake has left Haiti "on its knees," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said this week as the Civil Protection Agency raised the death toll above 2,000. As the island nation works to recover from the calamitous earthquake that struck on Aug. 14, many recall a little more than a decade ago that a similarly powerful earthquake decimated the region. According to official estimates, 222,570 people were killed, 300,000 injured, 1.3 million displaced, 97,294 houses destroyed and 188,383 damaged in the Port-au-Prince area and in much of southern Haiti. It wasn't the first catastrophic quake to devastate the region. Major earthquakes have struck the country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic, since at least the 18th century.
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

After the Earthquake, a Mayor in Haiti Struggles to Console His Town

In January, 2010, Edwin Ceide was on vacation with his family, in Norway, when the earthquake struck Léogâne, Haiti. He had left just days before; if he had remained in Port-au-Prince, he told me, “My kids, my family, we all would be dead.” The losses in his neighborhood were immense. A close friend’s wife and son died in the rubble of their two-story home. The friend, who survived, spent three days buried with them, until a tractor cleared the debris. One of the children of a neighbor—“a ten-year-old child who was the friend of my kids,” Ceide said—was tasked with burning the uncovered bodies. “In a cold way, like a grown adult, he tells me that everybody is dying and we need to burn the bodies,” Ceide recalled. “I started crying because now I realized how people change.”
WorldCBS News

Afghanistan's all-girls robotics team evacuated safely to Qatar

A celebrated all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan made it out of the country safely and are now in Qatar. Officials there sent a plane to evacuate the young girls, after the team's parent organization, Digital Citizen Fund, worked with Qatar's government to secure visas. The team, known as the Afghan...
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Veterans' crisis calls on the rise amid news from Afghanistan

Many U.S. military veterans are troubled by the news out of Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control, and mental health crisis lines have seen an uptick in calls. Lisa Kearney, the director of the Veterans Crisis Line, and Sonya Norman, the director of the PTSD Consultation Program at the National Center for PTSD, joined CBSN to discuss the resources are available for veterans.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

U.S. resumes flights out of Afghanistan after hours-long pause, and announces countries that will aid in evacuation efforts

The United States has resumed flights out of Afghanistan following an hours-long pause, Pentagon officials said Friday afternoon. The temporary suspension occurred after a facility in Doha, Qatar, hit capacity, leaving officials scrambling to find more places to assist with the transit of desperate evacuees. "Flight operations have resumed and...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

The cost of the 20-year war in Afghanistan

The war in Afghanistan has taken thousands of lives and cost the U.S. trillions of dollars. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports on the current situation in the country now controlled by the Taliban. Heidi Peltier, the director of the "20 Years of War" project at Boston University, joined CBSN to discuss the costs of the war.

