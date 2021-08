The shots come in staccato bursts, echoing among the abandoned homes. A group of militia fighters take shelter behind broken walls while others rush forward with RPG launchers and machine guns to return fire as bodies are dragged away. The lethal skirmishes continue along one of the shifting front lines of Herat.The battle has intensified over the last 24 hours, with government forces and volunteer militia launching a series of attacks to push back the Taliban from the edge of the city. The impetus to go on the front foot came after a string of losses elsewhere, with the insurgents...