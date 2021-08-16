40 Under Forty 2021: Alicia Haddad

Alicia Haddad has spent the last six years growing her self-funded company, much like her goods, from scratch. In that time, she’s received a multitude of eye-catching certifications and awards, including being designated as a nationally and state-certified women business enterprise, certified Kosher products manufacturer, certified vegan products manufacturer, and certified GFCO manufacturing plant through the Gluten-Free Certification Organization. She was named Entrepreneur of the Year for 2020 by the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, no small feat for someone in business only since 2015. Originally having learned how to blend spices and make rubs from her grandmother, she spends time helping to teach and mentor other young entrepreneurs, donating to a variety of Central Mass. organizations and serving as a speaker for business classes at Clark University and MassBay Community College. An inspiration to those around her, Haddad is most proud of being both self-made and running a woman-owned manufacturing company focusing on producing wholesome, allergen-friendly food products.