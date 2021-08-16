How ‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ Managed Personal Hygiene and Consent Protocols
Discovery+’s upcoming reality dating series “Naked and Afraid of Love” strips away some of the “comforts of modern dating” — mainly clothes — in order to give eight single men and eight single women a chance to find romance in the nude with just the bare necessities in their island paradise setup. And, no, that did not include soap, toothpaste, deodorant or any other personal-hygiene products.www.thewrap.com
Comments / 0