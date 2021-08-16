Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tuchel confirms Ruben Loftus-Cheek positive COVID-19 test

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuben Loftus-Cheek was not named in the matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, and while by definition a few players will always have to miss out if we’re (almost) fully fit since we can only name nine players to the bench, his absence was notable especially as we’re still hoping that his future lies with the first-team rather than out on loan (again) or something even more drastic.

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Positive Test#Matchday#Loftus Cheek#Anfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Chelsea duo Lukaku, Kante fit for Arsenal; Loftus-Cheek ruled out

Chelsea could be ready to welcome N'Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku into their squad for the game against Arsenal on Sunday. The Blues started their Premier League campaign with an impressive win over Crystal Palace, besting their fellow Londoners 3-0 on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. But Chelsea will be without...
UEFA90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League

Chelsea will hope to keep their perfect start to the new season going with another victory against an Arsenal side who are feeling very sorry for themselves already this year. Thomas Tuchel's men put three past Crystal Palace last weekend and will be hoping for a similar return this time around, particularly if a certain Belgian gets the chance to join in on the fun...
Premier League90min.com

Thomas Tuchel: Romelu Lukaku is likely to play against Arsenal

Thomas Tuchel has admitted it's likely that Romelu Lukaku will make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday, but Christian Pulisic will not feature after testing positive for coronavirus. Lukaku re-signed for the Blues for a club-record fee last week but did not feature in his new side’s Premier...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Christian Pulisic ruled OUT of Chelsea’s London derby with Arsenal after Thomas Tuchel reveals American winger tested positive for Covid-19

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Christian Pulisic has tested positive for coronavirus and cited that as the reason for his absence from training. The 22-year-old midfielder has not trained with the first-team squad since Wednesday after producing a positive test. As a result, Pulisic will miss Chelsea’s clash with Arsenal...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Official: Emerson Palmieri joins Olympique Lyonnais on loan from Chelsea

Triple European Champion Emerson (Champions League, Super Cup, Euro 2020/1) has today joined French top division side Olympique Lyonnais, with both clubs confirming the season-long loan that looked like an actual transfer for a hot minute, but will be just a temporary arrangement after all — for a €500k fee (with another €500k in potential bonuses).
SoccerSB Nation

Report: Lincoln City 0-1 Bolton Wanderers

Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers looked to build on their unbeaten start to the season after successive 3-3 draws against MK Dons & AFC Wimbledon. In their way stood last season’s defeated play-off finalists, Lincoln City, managed by Michael Appleton. In the end, a late winner from Wanderers’ captain Antoni Sarcevic was enough to seal the points as Bolton claimed their first win of the season.
UEFASB Nation

Who is new Everton goalie Andy Lonergan?

Everton’s top two goalies for the new season are set in stone with Jordan Pickford the starter and veteran Asmir Begovic backing him up after a strong showing during the preseason tour of the United States. Joao Virginia was expected to be the third keeper behind them in the matchday...
SoccerSB Nation

Midweek Musings: What Do We Do With Joao Out?

Death, taxes, and a Lucas Joao injury break: the three certainties in life. Despite avoiding the punishing schedule of international tournaments this summer, and having an entire pre-season to prepare, it’s taken just two games for Lucas Joao’s achy breaky bones to… break. After being subjected to Pauno’s wacky set-play...

Comments / 0

Community Policy