Tuchel confirms Ruben Loftus-Cheek positive COVID-19 test
Ruben Loftus-Cheek was not named in the matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, and while by definition a few players will always have to miss out if we’re (almost) fully fit since we can only name nine players to the bench, his absence was notable especially as we’re still hoping that his future lies with the first-team rather than out on loan (again) or something even more drastic.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
