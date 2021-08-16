Cancel
Environment

Dixie Wildfire Threatens More Homes In Northern California

By Robin Dich
newsy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of homes in Northern California remain threatened by the nation's largest wildfire as unstable weather creates a high danger of new blazes erupting across the West. Weekend thunderstorms across the northern Sierra didn't produce much rain, instead whipping up winds and unleashing lightning strikes that that bedeviled the more than 6,000 firefighters trying to contain the month-old Dixie Fire amid temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

