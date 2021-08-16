Cancel
Roster Bubble: 11 Cowboys who could be cut, waived, IR'd or traded by Tuesday's deadline

By K.D. Drummond
 4 days ago
This first of three roster cuts is fast approaching, with the Dallas Cowboys and the other 31 NFL clubs having until Tuesday, August 17 at 3:00 p.m. central to let players know of their fate. Each team will need to remove five players from their 90-man offseason roster this week and then again next Tuesday before the final paring down happens. That will bring the rosters down from 80 to 53 players.

While there’s a lot of fan interest in the moves, most of the time the players who are seeing their NFL dreams end are guys at the bottom of the roster. For the most part, NFL clubs have 40-45 players they know are going to make the roster at the end and then have about 12-15 guys vying for the final eight slots. Injuries play a role, of course, but most of the decision making tends to come down to who is going to be able to help out the most on special teams.

There are always exceptions though, and while the chances a big name has something happen by Tuesday are slim to none, it would be egregious not to mention the elephant in the room. Here’s a look at 11 names who could end up seeing the Turk on next week’s episode of Hard Knocks.

LB Jaylon Smith - Potential Trade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9xCr_0bTN488G00
(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Let’s get this one out of the way. Smith does not look good, at all, right now through two preseason games. His diagnosis-slash-response is lacking woefully and it’s similar to the decline fans have seen since the 2018 season where he deserved to go to the Pro Bowl. Many are thinking it has to do with his repaired knee that is the foundation for his inspiring story and journey to even have a pro career.

While the chances Smith doesn’t see the Cowboys’ 53-man roster are growing, the likelihood something happens by this first deadline are miniscule. The team foolishly allowed a spring deadline to pass, so his full $7.2 million base salary is guaranteed and even if there is an offset clause in his contract, a new team would sign him for vet minimum, leaving Dallas on the hook for over $6 million.

A trade is the only way this happens, but it does make sense an acquiring team would like to have as much intimate intel into what he can do sooner rather than later.

Still, this isn’t happening by Tuesday unless all the moons and stars align. By two weeks from now? Hey…

OL Brandon Knight - Cut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VumSK_0bTN488G00
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Cowboys have allowed four sacks in two games, Knight was responsible for one. The Cowboys have allowed three other QB hits, Knight was responsible for two. The Cowboys have allowed 20 pressures, Knight has been responsible for five. He’s being asked to play three different positions, when it’s clear that he should be asked to focus on just one to have any shot at being helpful to this club, but Joe Philbin sees it differently.

Or he’s seen as a camp body.

OL Eric Smith - Cut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSIIn_0bTN488G00
(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Smith is entering his fifth year in the league out of UVA, but is he long for this organization. He’s seen 55 snaps through two games and given up two hurries, though he has one of the worst pass blocking efficiency metrics on the club. He’s played mostly at right tackle with some snaps at LT and LG, but his path to the roster seems really difficult.

Preventative depth may keep him through the first waves of cuts, but it’s a tough sell to see him on the 53.

LB Francis Bernard - IR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGkpi_0bTN488G00
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Bernard pulled his hamstring early in camp and while he has been seen as a promising youngster, his role on this team may be directly tied to the first name on the list. If Smith is in the plans for a full season, Bernard is going to have a tough time making the roster though the practice squad is a possibility. The first five spots are locked in and Luke Gifford is also around as the clubhouse leader for LB6. Dallas only has eight LB in camp, so it will be interesting to see what they do at the defensive position with the most attrition.

WR Osirus Mitchell - Waive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zct3m_0bTN488G00
(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

The 2021 UDFA out of Mississippi State has seen just 19 snaps across two preseason games and received just one target for zero catches. Either he’s not in the plans for the season and is just a camp body, or the team is pulling off the elaborate rouse to get him to the practice squad. The latter normally comes with some level of early preseason game confirmation that he’s working with something.

WR T.J. Vasher - IR stash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qG0o_0bTN488G00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Vasher stands 6-foot-5 and hails from Texas Tech. He hasn’t practiced yet this training camp due to being on the NFI list after a meniscus injury with the Red Raiders. At this point, just put him on IR and see if he can show the team anything in next year’s camp.

TE Artayvious Lynn - Waive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fa82j_0bTN488G00
{AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Lynn is another in-state 2021 UDFA, coming out of TCU. One can see the pattern that the pandemic had on being able to scout outside the region when it came to lesser-known prospects. He hasn’t had much of a chance, only seeing 9 snaps on offense through two season games.

He has played 11 special teams snaps (tied for 20th on the team) and PFF has given him a 70.9 grade in that regard, so that may be his saving grace for the first round of cuts.

CB Kyron Brown - Waive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQ8XI_0bTN488G00
(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Brown actually has some solid grades in his 22 defensive snaps with three tackles, two of them stops. He hasn’t been tested in coverage yet in the one game he played, but the line at cornerback seems too long for him to jump ahead as he’s 9th or 10th on the depth chart.

His saving grace would be that he was actually brought in by this staff while some others weren’t.

CB Deante Burton - Waive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3VGK_0bTN488G00
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Burton would be “some others”. He’s certainly has been given opportunities though, seeing 67 snaps through two games. He’s been targeted nine times and given up seven receptions while notching five tackles and an assist.

OG Braylon Jones - Waive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgYJ9_0bTN488G00
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Jones is another Texas UDFA, hailing from Houston. He’s been one of the worst blockers for the Cowboys, giving up five hurries in 83 snaps, all from the right guard position. His chances at the final roster are miniscule, but he could be a project that latches on to the practice squad if he makes it through the rest of the offseason.

FB Sewo Olonilua - IR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIOsC_0bTN488G00
(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

The promising young fullback suffered a neck injury in the Hall of Fame game. While it was determined he wouldn’t need surgery, if the club still sees him being out through the final cuts, it doesn’t make much sense not to IR him and have him miss the season. It’s tough to imagine the club keeping a fullback on the initial 53 just to get him to returnable IR, but stranger things have happened.

