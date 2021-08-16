O great & wise Sabre Seers I need travel advice for Nebraska & North Dakota
Here’s the deal. Between personal and work travel, I have hit 48 states in the US. Guess which two I’m missing? I’m still young (56) but starting to feel like I need to check this off the bucket list. Yes, a trip to Nebraska and North Dakota is on the “bucket list” now. So, where do I go? Fly into Omaha, see some sights, drive to Fargo, see some sights (look for the money Steve Buscemi buried), fly home?virginia.sportswar.com
