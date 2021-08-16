O great & wise Sabre Seers I need travel advice for Nebraska & North Dakota

I am fascinated by certain things here in North Dakota - I'm from California, but I've lived here now for seven and a half years, so I feel like I've come to respect the attitudes and freedoms that some NoDaks express. Laws are different all over the country and wearing a helmet while operating a motorcycle is followed in 14 states - North Dakota is not one of them - although If an operator is under 18, his or her passenger must also wear a helmet, regardless of the passenger's age.