Temple, TX

New food truck brings cheesy goodness to downtown Temple

By BriShon Mitchell
KCEN
 4 days ago
Chock Full of Cheese is the newest food truck on the block. It will be bringing a variety of cheesy goodness to downtown Temple.

The cheese experts held their grand opening Aug. 14 with a their full menu, with yummy delights like freshly squeezed lemonade, Pepperoni grilled sandwich, which has pepperoni, mozzarella & munster cheeses combo topped with a homemade marinara sauce; along with a side of the fresh cut French fries.

Interested patrons can find the bright yellow truck in the Yard Food Truck Plaza, located at 212 S Main St. in Downtown Temple.

They will be back Friday, Aug 20. 6 - 10 p.m. Check out out their Facebook updates.

Waco, TX
