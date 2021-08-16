Cancel
Technology

Remote code execution flaws lurk in countless routers, IoT gear, cameras using Realtek Wi-Fi module SDKs

By Thomas Claburn in San Francisco
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwanese chip designer Realtek has warned of four vulnerabilities in three SDKs accompanying its Wi-Fi modules, which are used in almost 200 products made by more than five dozen vendors. The flaws allow a remote, unauthenticated attacker to deny service, crash devices, and inject arbitrary commands, the advisory states [PDF]:

