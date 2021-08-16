NFP Acquires Fallon Benefits Group, Inc., an Atlanta-based Employee Benefits Brokerage and Consulting Firm

The Leader in Global Data Center Solutions Celebrates Year 13 on Prestigious List With Double-Digit Growth. Service Express has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in 2021, marking 13 years. This list is ranked according to revenue growth over the last three years and recognizes the most successful independent businesses within the American economy. Service Express has been featured alongside many other well-known companies, including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and others.