Falcons release two players ahead of Tuesday’s cut deadline

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
With the NFL‘s first set of roster cuts looming, the Atlanta Falcons continue to trim their roster. The team must get down to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline and released offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove and linebacker George Obinna on Monday afternoon.

Obinna, an undrafted free agent out of Sacramento State in 2020, spent his rookie year with Cleveland on the injured reserve list before signing with the Falcons back in June. He recorded two solo tackles during Atlanta’s preseason opener on Friday.

Hargrove, who started the past two seasons for Pitt at guard, signed with the Falcons after going undrafted back in May. Despite a decent showing against the Titans — allowing just one pressure — Hargrove faced long odds to make Atlanta’s final 53-man roster.

10 takeaways from the Falcons' 23-3 loss to Titans

