'Tin Cup' turns 25: Some interesting facts about the movie

By Todd Kelly
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ed6EK_0bTN3YZc00

“Caddyshack” is widely considered the best golf movie of all time, but if you ask around, you’re likely to get some arguments that No. 2 on the list is “Tin Cup.”

According to IMDB, “Tin Cup” checks in at No. 3 behind “The Greatest Game Ever Played” but the one thing “Tin Cup” does have going for it is that it is the highest box office-grossing golf movie ever.

Kevin Costner, Rene Russo, Don Johnson and Cheech Marin starred in the film that was released on Aug. 16, 1996.

Yep, “Tin Cup” is 25 years old.

Shot in Texas and Arizona but supposedly set in North Carolina for the climactic U.S. Open scenes, it features a robust lineup of cameos from PGA Tour golfers and commentators, from Phil Mickelson to Johnny Miller to Jim Nantz.

Filmed in Arizona, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSP1t_0bTN3YZc00
Kevin Costner signs an autograph during the 1997 Jimmy V Celebrity Golf Classic in Cary, North Carolina. Photo by Karl DeBlaker/Associated Press

The movie was filmed in the tiny town of Tubac, Arizona, as well as Kingwood, Texas. The fictional U.S. Open in the film is supposedly North Carolina but was shot at Kingwood’s Deerwood course. Tubac – population 1,375 – is about 30 minutes north of the Mexico border and about 90 minutes west of Tombstone, famous for the shootout at the O.K. Corral.

Gary McCord taught Kevin Coster his golf swing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUaMn_0bTN3YZc00
Gary McCord looks on prior to Capital One’s The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on Nov. 27, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match

Kevin Costner contributed the forward in Gary McCord’s book Golf for Dummies, where he wrote about their relationship and how McCord made Costner’s swing look real enough for a feature film.

Debuted at No. 1 at the box office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ps5Vr_0bTN3YZc00
Kevin Costner autographs a copy of his movie “Tin Cup” for a fan at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in 2008. Photo by Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“Tin Cup” was the No. 1 movie in theaters in its first week of release. Made for about $45 million, it grossed $54 million in the U.S. and about $76 million worldwide, making it the No. 1 box office golf film. “Caddyshack” is No. 2 at about $40 million.

How the cast came together

Ron Shelton, who directed the film, had previously worked with Kevin Costner on the baseball movie “Bull Durham.” Costner’s Roy McAvoy character has a romantic interest in Molly Griswold, and that role reportedly was offered to Michelle Pfieffer first, but the filmmakers went with Rene Russo.

How the cast came together, part 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmFSJ_0bTN3YZc00
Don Johnson received the 2,069th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, July 26, 1996, in Hollywood. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Kevin Costner’s arch rival in the movie, David Simms, was portrayed by Don Johnson, who confirmed to Golf magazine there was plenty of partying during the making of the film as he and Costner were “both single at the time, so we just played golf and partied.” Pierce Brosnan was reportedly also considered for the role of Simms.

83-62-64-78

After taking a 12 on the 18th hole in the movie, holing out from the fairway with the last ball in his bag, Roy McAvoy’s final-round score in the fictional U.S. Open was a 78. He finished at 1-under 287 after posting scores of 83-62-64-78.

The scene where he hits ball after ball into the water actually happened to Gary McCord in the 1986 FedEx St. Jude Classic, Memphis, when he hit five in the water and carded a 16 on the hole to cap a round of 87.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

