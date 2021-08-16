Cancel
T-Mobile confirms it was hit by data breach

By By Brian Fung, CNN Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile confirmed on Monday that it has been hit by a data breach but declined to say whether any personal information from customers was accessed or how widespread the damage may be. The company's acknowledgement of a breach comes after hackers told Vice that they were selling "full customer info"...

TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals the end of a feature used by 1.5 million subscribers

A leaked internal memo from T-Mobile, discovered by The T-Mo Report, reveals that the nation's second-largest carrier is planning on ending support for its "Block All/Blacklist All Short Codes" account setting starting this coming Wednesday, August 18th. As many as 1.5 million existing T-Mobile customers using the feature will have it removed between August 31st and September 2nd.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile hack: How to protect your personal information after a data breach

T-Mobile has been hacked. Again. The wireless carrier is still investigating the breach but has confirmed that the personal information of 48 million customers was accessed. More than 100 million people may have been affected overall. Making matters worse, the data — which includes names, dates of birth, driver's license information and Social Security numbers — is from former customers, current customers and even those who had inquired about service. In short, almost anyone could be affected.
TechnologyPosted by
Popular Science

A T-Mobile data breach could put 30 million social security numbers at risk

On Sunday, Motherboard reported that hackers accessed the personal information of over 100 million T-Mobile customers and were selling them on an underground forum. In the post on that forum, the seller offered a subset of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses for a price of 6 bitcoin, or about $270,000. T-Mobile confirmed on Monday that its servers were indeed hacked but did not provide any further details on the number of accounts affected or the type of information leaked in the hack.
Technology9to5Mac

T-Mobile hack confirmed, carrier says 47.8M records taken; not just customers

The T-Mobile hack reported earlier this week has now been confirmed by the company. Some of the details differ from claims made by the hacker, but the carrier has admitted that 47.8 million records were taken – and not just from customers. You could be at risk if you have ever even applied for a T-Mobile account, whether or not it was ever opened…
TechnologyPosted by
Vice

T-Mobile Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Massive Data Breach

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. T-Mobile is facing a class action lawsuit for its most recent data breach, in which hackers stole data on at least 47 million current, former, and prospective customers, including Social Security Numbers, according to a copy of the class action complaint filed in a Washington court.
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

T-Mobile: Breach Exposed SSN/DOB of 40M+ People

T-Mobile is warning that a data breach has exposed the names, date of birth, Social Security number and driver’s license/ID information of more than 40 million current, former or prospective customers who applied for credit with the company. The acknowledgment came less than 48 hours after millions of the stolen T-Mobile customer records went up for sale in the cybercrime underground.
TechnologyArs Technica

Hackers who breached T-Mobile stole personal data for ~49 million accounts

T-Mobile on Wednesday said criminals obtained the personal information of almost 49 million current, former, or prospective customers in the latest mega-hack of its servers. The haul includes customers’ first and last names, date of birth, SSN, and driver’s license/ID information for 7.8 million current post-paid accounts, meaning accounts that are billed at the end of each billing cycle. The unknown hackers obtained the same data from more than 40 million records belonging to former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile.
Technologyandroidpolice.com

T-Mobile says data from more than 40 million customers was stolen in latest hack

This story was originally published on Aug 16, 2021 and last updated on Aug 18, 2021. It seems like we can't go a week without hearing about another massive security breach at a mega-corporation. This week's shocker comes courtesy of T-Mobile, at least according to one self-reported hacker claiming to sell the company's customer data. T-Mobile says it's "investigating" the possible theft of data from over 100 million people. If true, it would be the fourth notable data breach from T-Mobile in the last four years.
Technologyspectrumnews1.com

T-Mobile data breach accessed information of over 47 million people

A weekend breach of T-Mobile’s systems exposed the personal information of at least 47 million past and current customers, the company confirmed in a statement late Tuesday. While the company is still investigating the breach, T-Mobile says it is confident they were able to identify and close the illegal access point to its servers.
Technologyspglobal.com

After T-Mobile breach, security concerns may be an 'assumed risk' – analysts

A security breach at T-Mobile US Inc. exposed the personal data of more than 40 million customers, but analysts do not expect consumers to hang up on the wireless carrier. T-Mobile said Aug. 18 that a subset of company customer data had been accessed by unauthorized individuals. This subset included just over 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with the carrier, as well as 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customer accounts' information. While no customer financial information, including credit or debit card numbers, appears to have been breached, some of the data accessed did include customers' first and last names, dates of birth, social security numbers and driver's license information.
Technologytmonews.com

T-Mobile confirms recent cybersecurity attack involves 48 million victims

Once again, T-Mobile has given an update on their latest findings regarding the recent data breach. Although the investigation is still ongoing, the company revealed the extent of the attack today. According to T-Mobile’s preliminary analysis, the attack was able to obtain records of more than 40 million “former or...
Technologymediapost.com

T-Mobile Sued Over Theft Of Sensitive Data

T-Mobile has been hit with a class-action complaint over its widely publicized recent data breach, which involved hackers obtaining Social Security numbers and other personally identifying information for around 50 million people. “As the target of many data breaches in the past, T-Mobile knew its systems were vulnerable to attack....
