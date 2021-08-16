T-Mobile confirms it was hit by data breach

A security breach at T-Mobile US Inc. exposed the personal data of more than 40 million customers, but analysts do not expect consumers to hang up on the wireless carrier. T-Mobile said Aug. 18 that a subset of company customer data had been accessed by unauthorized individuals. This subset included just over 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with the carrier, as well as 7.8 million current T-Mobile postpaid customer accounts' information. While no customer financial information, including credit or debit card numbers, appears to have been breached, some of the data accessed did include customers' first and last names, dates of birth, social security numbers and driver's license information.