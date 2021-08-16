Keyshia Cole Lays Her Mother To Rest With A Beautiful Tribute, Releasing Doves and Balloons In Her Honor

Keyshia Cole is speaking out for the first time since her mother's tragic death ... sharing what she loved about her mom and what she will miss the most now that she's gone. Cole posted a series of photos with Frankie Lons Thursday with a lengthy caption to honor her late mother. She opens with, "This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!! but you will be missed."