Keyshia Cole Lays Her Mother To Rest With A Beautiful Tribute, Releasing Doves and Balloons In Her Honor

By Charli Penn
Essence
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe singer shared one last tribute to her late mother, who passed away suddenly in July. Singer Keyshia Cole has laid her late mother, Frankie Lons, to rest. Lons, who battled drug addiction on and off for most of her adult life, passed away suddenly in July from a reported drug overdose. Cole, who had publicly shared her journey to help her other with her sobriety and to restart her life, shared sweet moments from the funeral with her fans on Instagram.

www.essence.com

