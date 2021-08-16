Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

iHeartMedia Launches 'iHeartRadio BackToSchool' Fundraising Campaign Supporting DonorsChoose And U.S. Public School Teachers

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. iHeartMedia today launched ‘iHeartRadio BackToSchool’ – a fundraising campaign to support U.S. public school teachers in partnership with DonorsChoose, a national education nonprofit leading the way in connecting donors to teachers in need of classroom resources and experiences. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), public school teachers spend nearly $500 of their own money on school supplies every year, and DonorsChoose, the country’s most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors and school districts, provides essential classroom resources to educators from every corner of America to help bridge that gap.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Mcrae
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Elvis Duran
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Sabrina Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartmedia#Iheartradio#School Teachers#Fundraising#Iheartradio#Prweb#Iheartmedia Markets Group#Charity Navigator#Guidestar#Byju S#Iheartmedia#Ihrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania teachers' union supports universal masking in schools

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s largest teachers’ union told districts to adopt universal masking policies if they want to keep schools open for in-person instruction all year long. Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, made the call in a news release Wednesday as districts across the state...
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Watch: United Way launches its regional fundraising campaign

The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands launched its annual fundraising campaign Thursday by bringing a little comfort to local residents who have a family member hospitalized in the region. Leslie Salling, president and CEO of United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, said United Way officials, team leaders and community...
Concord, MAWicked Local

Project Smiles launches fundraising campaign selling unisex bracelets

Project Smiles has launched a new fundraising campaign selling sterling silver, hand-stamped unisex bracelets that feature the original Project Smiles logo. All of the profits will be donated directly to the Chase Bjork Foundation to support their Brain Health Bootcamp Program, a free online resource for adolescents, their families and communities.
RestaurantsFast Casual

Chipotle shows teacher support with hefty school supply effort

Chipotle Mexican Grill is showing its support for teachers as it launches a $100,000 supply reimbursement effort as the school season kicks off. The goal is to help reimburse teachers and educators who often pay for school supplies out of their own pocket — an average of $500 a year for U.S. public school teachers, according to a press release.
Sarasota County, FLsnntv.com

Girls Inc. fundraising campaign underway

SARASOTA - Girls Inc. of Sarasota County is hosting annual August matching fundraising campaign. All gifts to the organization are matched dollar for dollar up to $150,000. According to the Herald Tribune, the matching funds are provided by the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation, and an anonymous donor.
Portland, ORWWEEK

Portland Public Schools Imposes Vaccine Mandate With Support From Teachers

Portland Public Schools today announced it will require employees to be vaccinated when in-person school starts Sept. 1. Gov. Kate Brown said earlier this month that vaccine mandates are up to each local school district. The district’s two largest employee groups, the Portland Association of Teachers and the Portland Federation...
Pine Bluff, ARArkansas Online

Pastor group supports area public schools

The Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance recently supported 600 educators by providing them healthy snacks during Teacher Professional Development Day at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. PBFCC will work with nine schools in the Pine Bluff District, five schools in the Watson Chapel District, as well as two...
EducationKodiak Daily Mirror

Parents campaign for universal masking in public schools

An effort to press education leaders to require public school students to wear face masks continued at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, the first meeting of the 2021-2022 school year. More than two dozen parents offered impassioned testimony about the dangers of Covid-19. They said everyone has a responsibility to...
CharitiesPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Daily Harvest Donating $50,000 to Support Teachers This School Year

Daily Harvest is partnering with non-profit DonorsChoose to help promote healthy living and eating while giving back to teachers across the US. The company announced that it will launch a campaign to match donations up to $50,000 for teachers nationwide. The initiative aims to promote projects focusing on health, wellness, and nutrition by providing teachers home with delicious and nutrient-rich foods. The project is intended to highlight the essential role that teachers hold, going on to provide for teachers who faced arguably the hardest year of teaching.
Paterson, NJnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Paterson Public Schools, Paterson Reads, And The City Of Paterson To Implement Grade Level Reading Achievement Plan

PATERSON, N.J. - PATERSON, NJ – City of Paterson and Paterson Public School officials will join with representatives of Paterson Reads to celebrate the adoption of an actionable, standards-driven, city-wide reading campaign to track literacy improvement over time. The campaign includes specific measurement of literacy skill level at a young age in order to boost reading achievement for all students by the third grade. The City of Paterson has now formally signed on to join Paterson Reads in the fight to achieve community-wide reading success by way of the Community Solutions Action Plan (CSAP) model, developed by the National Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.
EducationPosted by
The Atlantic

Why America’s Largest Teachers’ Union Refuses to Support Vaccine Mandates

Nearly 90 percent of members of the National Education Association, America’s largest teachers’ union, self-reported in a recent survey that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. But that still leaves a lot of unvaccinated teachers and school support staff; the union has roughly 3 million members. Becky Pringle, the NEA’s president, has strongly encouraged vaccination, but she told me that regular testing should be available as an alternative to legal mandates: “We have to make sure that school districts work with educators to address accommodations that need to be made.”
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

U.S. Venture fundraiser to support home improvement organizations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Venture Open takes place Wednesday, August 11. Since its inception, it has raised more than $51 million and granted more than $40 million to efforts to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin. This year, the annual golf outing will take place, but the auction...
Charities9to5Mac

Relay FM podcast network launches annual fundraiser in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Every year, Relay FM, the podcast network co-founded by Myke Hurley and Stephen Hackett, launches a campaign to raise donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Ahead of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month kicking off in September, Relay FM is launching this year’s St. Jude campaign — and we’d love to rally the 9to5Mac crowd in their support…and reward you with some swag.
Mental Healthgorgenewscenter.com

Despite anxiety about the school year, parents and teachers are focused on supporting students

As parents and teachers prepare for the upcoming school year, anxiety is at an all-time high as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. A survey conducted by OnePoll for Office Depot that surveyed 2,000 people — 1,000 of whom are K-12 teachers while the other half are parents who have children in school — found that both groups are worried going into the academic year as COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy