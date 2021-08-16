iHeartMedia Launches 'iHeartRadio BackToSchool' Fundraising Campaign Supporting DonorsChoose And U.S. Public School Teachers
NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. iHeartMedia today launched ‘iHeartRadio BackToSchool’ – a fundraising campaign to support U.S. public school teachers in partnership with DonorsChoose, a national education nonprofit leading the way in connecting donors to teachers in need of classroom resources and experiences. According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), public school teachers spend nearly $500 of their own money on school supplies every year, and DonorsChoose, the country’s most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors and school districts, provides essential classroom resources to educators from every corner of America to help bridge that gap.www.mysanantonio.com
