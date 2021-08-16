iHeartMedia Launches 'iHeartRadio BackToSchool' Fundraising Campaign Supporting DonorsChoose And U.S. Public School Teachers

PATERSON, N.J. - PATERSON, NJ – City of Paterson and Paterson Public School officials will join with representatives of Paterson Reads to celebrate the adoption of an actionable, standards-driven, city-wide reading campaign to track literacy improvement over time. The campaign includes specific measurement of literacy skill level at a young age in order to boost reading achievement for all students by the third grade. The City of Paterson has now formally signed on to join Paterson Reads in the fight to achieve community-wide reading success by way of the Community Solutions Action Plan (CSAP) model, developed by the National Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.