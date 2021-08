The first Coaches Poll is out for the 2021 college football season, and one media outlet feels the Notre Dame football team is overrated at No. 7. The first installment of the 2021 Coaches Poll is out, and the Notre Dame football team came in at No. 7 overall. Coming off their second appearance in the College Football Playoff in three years, the Irish have a lot to like on both sides of the ball, and the coaches seem to agree.