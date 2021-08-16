Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Eye Care Leaders and ClearGage Partner to Enhance Patient Payment Experience

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

A partnership that makes payments easier for practices and their patients. Eye Care Leaders, the leading technology solutions provider in the ophthalmic and optometric markets, and ClearGage, a leading provider of patient payment technology, have established a partnership to provide users of Eye Care Leaders access to a suite of payment solutions to improve the patient payment experience.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patient Care#Patient Satisfaction#The Eye Care Leaders#Ecl#Cleargage Cleargage
Related
Healthchaindrugreview.com

Patient experience must evolve

Patient demands are evolving. And with that, so must the patient experience we provide. It’s time we reassess where and how patients are receiving care. The exciting news? Local, community pharmacies continue to win patients with convenience, one-on-one quality care, and tailored programs and services. These are all vital in a post-pandemic environment. But there’s more to be done in today’s digital-driven marketplace. So, on that point, I challenge our pharmacy owners to rethink their overall patient engagement strategy.
Technologyaithority.com

CipherHealth Unveils Next-Generation Patient Engagement Platform For Enhanced Personalization, Agility, And Scale To Improve Patient, Family, And Provider Experiences

Innovative Digital Orchestration Engine to power new solutions including EHR Activation Gateway, Enhanced Appointment Reminders, and Caregiver Engagement for better interoperability, actionable insights, and workflow efficiencies. CipherHealth, a recognized leader and innovator in patient-centered communications, engagement, and insights for the nation’s leading healthcare systems, today announced the next generation of...
Tifton, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Southwell offers virtual visits to enhance patient access

Aug. 7—TIFTON — Southwell is now offering Southwell Connect, a virtual visit program for some physician and advanced practice provider appointments. "Save time and see your Southwell provider from the comfort of your own home," Dr. Cameron Nixon, chief transformation officer for Southwell, said in a news release. "All you need is a smartphone, tablet or computer with a Wi-Fi connection. Virtual visits are private, secure and easy to use."
Health ServicesMedscape News

A Retrospective Study of Nurses' Impact on the Patient Experience

With a portion of hospital reimbursement tied directly to achieving key benchmarks related to patient experience scores, organizations are continually prioritizing the patient experience. For organizations trying to improve the patient experience and their financial bottom line, understanding factors that most influence a positive patient experience is imperative. Hospitals may wish to consider investing in nursing staffing and resources, and nurse/physician relationships, to impact patients' care experience positively.
SoftwareCIO

Adobe Experience Cloud Improves Patient Experiences in Healthcare

The healthcare sector, as well as the entire life sciences industry, is increasing its focus on the patient experience. Healthcare organizations see this as a way to improve outcomes, but they also are responding to the expectations consumers now have after experiencing better digital interactions elsewhere. This initiative is important...
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Using HCC Coding, Risk Stratification to Enhance Patient Outcomes

- To effectively document the severity of patient conditions and use risk stratification, the Community Health Network (CHN) in Indiana has streamlined hierarchical condition category (HCC) coding to drive better patient outcomes in their system. CHN began the streamlining process of HCC coding a few years ago to move toward...
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Care Coordination Platform Helps Integrated Payer-Provider Efficiency

CarePort spinoff from Allscripts gains national traction with post-acute providers. Post-acute care coordination, a series of repetitive but common tasks, often consumes vast staff resources, chasing open slots at skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and long-term acute care facilities. Such tasks are often prey to a never-ending stream of emails, faxes, and phone calls.
Public Healthhealthcareittoday.com

HIMSS21 Day 1: Patient Experience is Important but is it a Priority?

Not surprisingly, there was general agreement from presenters and panelists that patient experience is important at the Patient Experience & Consumerization Forum pre-conference event at HIMSS21. Prioritizing it, however, was a whole different story. Patent Experience Influences Outcomes. On Day 1 of #HIMSS21 I had the opportunity to attend the...
UpNorthLive.com

McLaren Northern Michigan unveils new wing aiming to enhance patient experience

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday marked the opening of a new wing at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey. The hospital said the 182,000 square foot addition is state of the art and the celebration was the culmination of more than three years of planning and construction.
Technologyaithority.com

AI-powered Contact Centers Are Transforming the Patient Experience

Healthcare consumers and patients are demanding better and more personalized customer service from providers. In a recent survey of over 700 patients released early in 2021, 58% of respondents said they have higher customer service expectations of healthcare providers than they did in the prior year. These expectations are already...
Health Servicesmobihealthnews.com

TytoCare, Prisma Health partner to expand telehealth services

Telehealth specialist TytoCare announced a partnership with Prisma Health, South Carolina’s largest healthcare system, that will enable its patients to perform telehealth-guided medical exams through Prisma providers. Prisma is also using TytoCare for its federally funded post-COVID-19 disaster relief program, offering the device to patients who would benefit from more...
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Panel: Integrating Innovation Into Health Plan Strategies

Fueled by the rapid adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring during the pandemic, health plans are making innovation a key ingredient of both their short- and long-term strategies. They’re finding new ways, through technology, to address gaps in care and connect members to healthcare resources when and where they need help. This panel explores how health plans are including new technologies and resources in existing products, how they evaluate these tools and how these innovations will play a part in their future plans.
Cell PhonesPosted by
HIT Consultant

Dynamic Care Demands Flexible Solutions: Filling Gaps in Acute Care

Healthcare professionals know that patient care never stands still from admission through discharge, but particularly when it comes to acute care settings. Critically ill patients are one of the most complex populations to care for, with their condition often deteriorating quickly and unpredictably. Coordinating care to safely monitor these patients across numerous care settings and facilities is a daunting task and the solutions that care teams rely on often can’t keep up. Gaps, delays, and inaccuracies in patient data can leave an already overburdened care team struggling to put the pieces together. For healthcare professionals to work in sync with each other and meet the demands of these complex situations, health systems are finding themselves in need of a comprehensive patient management ecosystem that can help them continuously fine-tune care across the full care continuum.
HealthHigh Point Enterprise

Healthcare providers need trustworthy IT to maintain patient trust

Learn why IT is so important to providing a basis of trust for modern healthcare providers and patients. The healthcare experience has changed a lot recently, with IT bringing new efficiencies to tasks such as record-keeping and appointment management. Prescription renewals, appointments, payments and insurance claims can be handled from...
Health Serviceshomecaremag.com

American Academy of Home Care Medicine Launches Searchable Provider Directory

BALTIMORE (August 18, 2021)—The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) has released its searchable National Home Care Medicine Practice Directory in partnership with the National Home-Based Primary Care Learning Network and the Home Centered Care Institute. The online directory helps patients and their families connect to trusted, local homecare...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

TRHC And Drake University Partner To Demonstrate Value Of Pairing Remote Patient Monitoring And MedWise® To Enhance Health Care In Rural Areas Via Telehealth

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ® (TRHC) (TRHC) - Get Report, a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a new initiative with Drake University and Certintell to drive improved health outcomes and demonstrate the value of combining remote patient monitoring (RPM) and comprehensive medication management, including MedWise® Medication Safety Reviews (MSRs) throughout rural Iowa. The project is being funded through a 5-year $1.6 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
Healthaithority.com

Ciox Health’s Chase Intelligence Makes Understanding Member Needs Easier And Actionable By Leveraging Provider Attributes And Retrospective Data

Assists health plans through optimized chart requests for Risk Adjustment. Ciox Health, a leading health technology company, announced the release of Ciox Chase Intelligence, a comprehensive solution to assist health plans in better assessing members for appropriate risk. This newest offering from Ciox utilizes provider data and historical encounter insight to offer a more exact picture of the health plan’s full member base and their needs. Ciox Chase Intelligence applies synchronized proprietary algorithms and historical provider performance to simplify health plan membership assessments.
Health Serviceshomecaremag.com

Industry Seeks to Educate Payers on Managing Ostomy Patient Needs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (August 19, 2021)—Stakeholders representing health care providers and end users with medical needs developed a white paper to educate payers and state Medicaid programs on the types of products and services needed to successfully manage an individual’s bowel and bladder needs in a home-based setting to achieve the Triple Aim of improving patient experience and health outcomes while reducing overall cost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy