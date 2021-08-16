Cancel
Burke County, NC

Burke woman wanted by feds on drug trafficking charges

By Special to The News Herald
Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE — A Burke County woman is among four people still wanted after more than 20 people were indicted by a federal grand jury after a drug trafficking investigation. Lindsay Nicole Cobb, 27, of Burke County, is wanted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

morganton.com

