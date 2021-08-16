Burke woman wanted by feds on drug trafficking charges
ASHEVILLE — A Burke County woman is among four people still wanted after more than 20 people were indicted by a federal grand jury after a drug trafficking investigation. Lindsay Nicole Cobb, 27, of Burke County, is wanted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.morganton.com
