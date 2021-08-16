Pioneering Cybercrime Journalist Deb Radcliff Releases First Book in Fast-Paced, Action-Packed Cyberthriller Trilogy

Bramble: The Mountain King first showed up on the scene with a quick teaser trailer in 2019. While it didn’t show much, the horror-adventure title clearly had a strong presence and a unique visual style. Things remained quiet until earlier this year where we got a much clearer, and much more terrifying, look at the game with a new trailer. Based on Nordic folklore, Bramble is a dark-fantasy title that borrows as much from the Brothers Grimm as it does with Ari Aster and Midsommar. A few weeks ago we got to sit down with Fredrik Sellden, the CEO of Dimfrost, the developer of the game. In this interview we discuss the inspirations for the horror in Bramble, its style, and how it sets itself apart from its contemporaries.