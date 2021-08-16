Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Least Expensive Towns to Buy a Home

By Samuel Stebbins
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDHHC_0bTN28v000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWXBK_0bTN28v000 A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before -- and also for more money than ever before.

While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there are parts of the country where home values are relatively low and affordable to a wider range of budgets.

Using data on median home value from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least expensive towns to buy a home. We included cities, towns, villages, and unincorporated communities with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 in our analysis. Nearly half of the towns on this list are located in Midwestern states -- including nine in Michigan alone, and another eight in Illinois.

Home values in a given area are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in every town on this list, the median household income is at least $10,000 lower than the $62,843 that the typical American household earns annually. Here is a look at the poorest town in every state .

Despite the lower incomes, home values in these areas are often low enough to make it less likely that buyers would need to rely on a mortgage. In every town on this list, the share of homeowners who are financing with a mortgage is below the 62.7% share of homeowners nationwide. This is the American city with the most foreclosures .

Click here to see the least expensive towns to buy a home.
Click here to see our detailed methodology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJxjI_0bTN28v000

50. Inkster, Michigan
> Median home value: $48,700
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,006 -- 1,613th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 42.4% -- 761st lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 43.2% -- 431st lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $32,014 -- 530th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXqbe_0bTN28v000

49. Cherryvale, Kansas
> Median home value: $48,700
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $862 -- 439th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.0% -- 1,365th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 68.5% -- 4,012th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $37,826 -- 1,190th lowest of 8,486 towns

ALSO READ: The Richest Town in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXb7d_0bTN28v000

48. Coaldale (Schuylkill County), Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $48,500
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $859 -- 422nd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 52.4% -- 2,070th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 73.5% -- 2,990th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $36,953 -- 1,103rd lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BERzL_0bTN28v000

47. Country Squire Lakes, Indiana
> Median home value: $48,200
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $985 -- 1,426th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 51.9% -- 1,972nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 71.3% -- 3,453rd highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $37,250 -- 1,134th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrOHW_0bTN28v000

46. K. I. Sawyer, Michigan
> Median home value: $48,200
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $679 -- 16th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 55.2% -- 2,667th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 21.7% -- 18th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $32,598 -- 606th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShyBM_0bTN28v000

45. McKeesport, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $48,000
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $808 -- 198th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.3% -- 1,419th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 50.3% -- 1,007th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $29,094 -- 286th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2Db7_0bTN28v000

44. Centreville, Illinois
> Median home value: $47,900
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $968 -- 1,259th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 40.2% -- 597th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 45.4% -- 559th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $21,370 -- 33rd lowest of 8,486 towns

ALSO READ: The Poorest Town in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OR8AY_0bTN28v000

43. Cahokia, Illinois
> Median home value: $47,900
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $946 -- 1,048th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 55.6% -- 2,746th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 49.0% -- 869th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $35,663 -- 932nd lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c63g1_0bTN28v000

42. Castle Point, Missouri
> Median home value: $47,600
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,042 -- 1,887th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 47.5% -- 1,301st lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 41.4% -- 339th lowest of 8,488 towns
> Median household income: $30,616 -- 389th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxdA0_0bTN28v000

41. Okemah, Oklahoma
> Median home value: $47,600
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $733 -- 52nd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 44.3% -- 941st lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 45.8% -- 593rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $33,942 -- 733rd lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGE70_0bTN28v000

40. Tuba City, Arizona
> Median home value: $47,500
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $739 -- 56th lowest of 8,484 towns
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 16.7% -- 21st lowest of 8,488 towns
> Homeownership rate: 60.9% -- 2,867th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $47,119 -- 2,690th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WX4bG_0bTN28v000

39. Cumberland, Kentucky
> Median home value: $47,100
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $763 -- 82nd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 34.8% -- 306th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 52.2% -- 1,251st lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $19,250 -- 13th lowest of 8,486 towns

ALSO READ: Cities Americans Are Abandoning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFdvT_0bTN28v000

38. Raymondville, Texas
> Median home value: $47,000
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $952 -- 1,107th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 21.7% -- 47th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 68.6% -- 3,986th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $29,750 -- 326th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWJpT_0bTN28v000

37. Ironwood, Michigan
> Median home value: $47,000
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $796 -- 167th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 41.4% -- 685th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 68.8% -- 3,933rd highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $31,351 -- 445th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aF5KT_0bTN28v000

36. Oaklawn-Sunview, Kansas
> Median home value: $46,900
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $921 -- 857th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 26.8% -- 91st lowest of 8,488 towns
> Homeownership rate: 39.8% -- 273rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $28,601 -- 260th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PtyPl_0bTN28v000

35. Lansford, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $45,900
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $855 -- 400th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 44.1% -- 911th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 58.3% -- 2,286th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $34,426 -- 790th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ade5r_0bTN28v000

34. Highland Park, Michigan
> Median home value: $45,700
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,030 -- 1,791st lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 28.6% -- 124th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 36.9% -- 190th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $18,474 -- 8th lowest of 8,486 towns

ALSO READ: America’s 50 Worst Cities to Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVejF_0bTN28v000

33. Washington Park, Illinois
> Median home value: $45,500
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $827 -- 254th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 33.8% -- 258th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 49.1% -- 882nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $21,821 -- 37th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eVkJK_0bTN28v000

32. Madison, Illinois
> Median home value: $44,700
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $827 -- 254th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 41.9% -- 719th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 50.4% -- 1,018th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $30,316 -- 360th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFk4q_0bTN28v000

31. Floydada, Texas
> Median home value: $44,500
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $856 -- 405th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 28.2% -- 114th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 78.7% -- 2,106th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $43,137 -- 2,039th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YDsP_0bTN28v000

30. Wellington, Texas
> Median home value: $44,200
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $822 -- 232nd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 25.5% -- 79th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 72.5% -- 3,212th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $34,036 -- 740th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHnIV_0bTN28v000

29. Eldorado, Illinois
> Median home value: $44,000
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $696 -- 24th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.2% -- 138th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 72.5% -- 3,212th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $38,721 -- 1,315th lowest of 8,486 towns

ALSO READ: The Richest Town in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxpyt_0bTN28v000

28. Muskegon Heights, Michigan
> Median home value: $43,900
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $761 -- 80th lowest of 8,484 towns
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 39.4% -- 550th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 48.8% -- 849th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $30,795 -- 399th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOCFP_0bTN28v000

27. Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $43,400
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $794 -- 158th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 50.6% -- 1,744th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 63.2% -- 3,338th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $34,628 -- 808th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emMr1_0bTN28v000

26. Clairton, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $43,200
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $937 -- 981st lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 54.6% -- 2,513th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 57.2% -- 2,094th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $37,282 -- 1,138th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqHjt_0bTN28v000

25. Duquesne, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $42,600
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $781 -- 123rd lowest of 8,484 towns
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.1% -- 1,377th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 39.0% -- 252nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $29,844 -- 330th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zNES_0bTN28v000

24. Winters, Texas
> Median home value: $42,300
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $964 -- 1,225th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 28.4% -- 119th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 56.3% -- 1,924th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $34,256 -- 770th lowest of 8,486 towns

ALSO READ: The Poorest Town in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pUuy_0bTN28v000

23. Ecorse, Michigan
> Median home value: $42,100
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $920 -- 845th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.5% -- 143rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 58.8% -- 2,393rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $28,991 -- 277th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bMLt_0bTN28v000

22. Venice, Illinois
> Median home value: $41,900
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $747 -- 64th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 33.5% -- 246th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 44.1% -- 479th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $27,981 -- 235th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200r7H_0bTN28v000

21. West Hill, Ohio
> Median home value: $41,900
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $671 -- 9th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 55.3% -- 2,682nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 65.1% -- 3,750th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $24,918 -- 104th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXFZ3_0bTN28v000

20. Richwood, West Virginia
> Median home value: $41,200
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $597 -- 2nd lowest of 8,484 towns
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 23.6% -- 58th lowest of 8,488 towns
> Homeownership rate: 68.7% -- 3,970th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $28,641 -- 263rd lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDCsx_0bTN28v000

19. Desert Edge, California
> Median home value: $41,100
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,346 -- 4,204th highest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 11.0% -- 4th lowest of 8,488 towns
> Homeownership rate: 81.0% -- 1,762nd highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $31,604 -- 480th lowest of 8,486 towns

ALSO READ: Cities Americans Are Abandoning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Nqkw_0bTN28v000

18. North Braddock, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $40,700
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $754 -- 70th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 39.0% -- 527th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 52.0% -- 1,229th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $32,272 -- 568th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OX3h_0bTN28v000

17. Quanah, Texas
> Median home value: $39,500
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $853 -- 388th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.5% -- 143rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 62.7% -- 3,243rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $37,308 -- 1,141st lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2149JK_0bTN28v000

16. Charleroi, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $39,500
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $841 -- 317th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 40.4% -- 611th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 55.5% -- 1,785th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $34,866 -- 834th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2Uga_0bTN28v000

15. Buena Vista, Michigan
> Median home value: $39,500
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $778 -- 114th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 30.2% -- 159th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 52.5% -- 1,294th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $30,735 -- 396th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIxIj_0bTN28v000

14. Clarksville, Texas
> Median home value: $39,200
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $490 -- 1st lowest of 8,484 towns
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.6% -- 148th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 60.8% -- 2,843rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $32,128 -- 544th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

ALSO READ: America’s 50 Worst Cities to Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1547tE_0bTN28v000

13. Allendale, South Carolina
> Median home value: $38,600
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $818 -- 220th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 27.6% -- 99th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 56.8% -- 2,006th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $19,463 -- 15th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRruq_0bTN28v000

12. Johnstown, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $38,100
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $787 -- 133rd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 32.8% -- 223rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 48.1% -- 780th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $24,561 -- 95th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JY46O_0bTN28v000

11. Electra, Texas
> Median home value: $38,000
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $860 -- 427th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 33.8% -- 258th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 70.6% -- 3,587th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $30,484 -- 376th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvqcn_0bTN28v000

10. Ranger, Texas
> Median home value: $37,900
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $986 -- 1,436th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 16.6% -- 20th lowest of 8,488 towns
> Homeownership rate: 64.6% -- 3,634th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $29,398 -- 298th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ffWL_0bTN28v000

9. Shamokin, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $36,700
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $802 -- 183rd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 33.0% -- 227th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 54.6% -- 1,609th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $28,737 -- 268th lowest of 8,486 towns

ALSO READ: The Richest Town in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tn3xh_0bTN28v000

8. River Rouge, Michigan
> Median home value: $36,300
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $972 -- 1,302nd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 36.4% -- 374th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 54.9% -- 1,666th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $25,517 -- 124th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIK1T_0bTN28v000

7. Glasgow Village, Missouri
> Median home value: $30,400
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $864 -- 454th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 47.7% -- 1,325th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 25.1% -- 40th lowest of 8,488 towns
> Median household income: $33,594 -- 700th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vH5S8_0bTN28v000

6. Zephyrhills South, Florida
> Median home value: $30,300
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $963 -- 1,213th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 18.4% -- 27th lowest of 8,488 towns
> Homeownership rate: 77.3% -- 2,344th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $33,923 -- 729th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053uSZ_0bTN28v000

5. Beecher, Michigan
> Median home value: $29,300
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $934 -- 953rd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 38.4% -- 492nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 55.0% -- 1,688th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $28,272 -- 244th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRkaq_0bTN28v000

4. Cairo, Illinois
> Median home value: $28,200
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,077 -- 2,167th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.2% -- 138th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 68.1% -- 4,095th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $26,439 -- 155th lowest of 8,486 towns

ALSO READ: The Poorest Town in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKQYZ_0bTN28v000

3. Shenandoah, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $28,200
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $767 -- 90th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 27.1% -- 94th lowest of 8,488 towns
> Homeownership rate: 60.7% -- 2,822nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $28,427 -- 249th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seBi7_0bTN28v000

2. Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania
> Median home value: $27,900
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $902 -- 713th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 30.1% -- 156th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 61.0% -- 2,887th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $32,669 -- 613th lowest of 8,486 towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFQKY_0bTN28v000

1. Park City, Illinois
> Median home value: $14,700
> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,385 -- 3,975th highest of 8,484 towns (tied)
> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 34.4% -- 283rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Homeownership rate: 47.0% -- 687th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)
> Median household income: $51,082 -- 3,336th lowest of 8,486 towns

Methodology

To determine the most affordable towns to buy a home in the nation, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median owner-occupied home values from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

We used Census “place” geographies -- a category that includes 29,573 incorporated legal entities and Census-designated statistical entities. Of those, 29,320 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia.

We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people -- and 13,332 of the places fell within these thresholds.

Towns were excluded if owner-occupied median home values were not available in the 2019 ACS, if there were fewer than 1,000 housing units, or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a town’s owner-occupied median home value was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all towns’ owner-occupied median home values. We similarly excluded towns that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

The remaining 8,488 places were ranked based on their owner-occupied median home values. To break ties, we used median monthly housing costs with a mortgage, deeming the town with the lower monthly cost to be the least expensive.

Additional information on median monthly housing costs with a mortgage, the share of owner-occupied housing units that have a mortgage, rates of homeownership, and median household income are also five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Midwestern States#Housing Prices#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#American#Cherryvale#Coaldale#Rd#Cahokia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Idaho is Home to Three of The Most Expensive Small Towns in America

Idaho is actually home to not one, but three of America's most expensive small towns. Hailey, Idaho cracks the top 5 based on data provided by Lending Tree with a median home value of $413,700. Meanwhile, the median household income is only $54,987. Lending Tree attributes this to the fact that Hailey is a very popular vacation spot for affluent individuals who probably don't actually make the money locally but can afford to buy big wealthy homes in the area. Lending Tree reports that "these types of buyers drive up home prices and make housing difficult to afford for locals who are not high-income earners."
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

Is It Time to Sell Your Home? 6 Things to Consider

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. The real estate market is white hot right now. In some areas of the country homes are selling for millions of dollars over the asking price. Yes, millions over. So, is it time to sell your home and cash out? How will relocating impact your retirement?
Marketsfox5atlanta.com

2020 Census data confirms national housing shortage, but a few regions may offer more for buyers

Home shoppers are in a bleak situation. Historically low mortgage rates are driving demand, but home prices are surging due to insufficient housing supply. The trend of low housing inventory has been years in the making, according to newly released 2020 U.S. Census data. The total number of housing units grew at approximately half the rate in 2010-2020 as it did during the previous decade, signaling a worrying trend of underbuilding.
Tennessee Statewgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro 10th Most Costly City to Call Home, but Tennessee as a Whole is the 6th Least Expensive State

It's no secret that the cost of living is on the increase in Rutherford County and throughout Middle Tennessee. According to a survey released earlier year, Murfreesboro was ranked as being the 10th most expensive Tennessee city to call home in 2021. Surprisingly, Athens was labeled as the most expensive, followed by Nashville at number 2. HomeSnacks.com looked at a number of factors to rank Murfreesboro on their list, which resulted in a rating of 97 for the overall cost of living.
California StatePosted by
The Press

This is the Best County to Live in California

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Real Estateretechnology.com

Opportunity Zone Redevelopment Areas Still Reaping Benefits of National Home-Price Boom in Second Quarter 2021

Median Values Again Rise Annually By At Least 15 Percent in Half of Zones; Opportunity Zone Price Spikes Remain on Par with Those Outside of Zones. IRVINE, Calif. - Aug. 12, 2021 -- ATTOM, curator of the nation's premier property database, today released its second-quarter 2021 Opportunity Zones report analyzing qualified low-income zones established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (see full methodology below). In this report, ATTOM looked at 5,236 zones across the United States with sufficient sales data to analyze, meaning they had at least five home sales in the second quarter of 2021.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Health Alert: A Deadly Disease Is Being Spread By Bugs In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks To Be Provided In These States

The possibility for the fourth round of the federal aid stimulus check payments is very low. It appears that the federal government will not be providing the money to the citizens of the United States of America. However, there are a few states that are trying their best to ensure that the people receive the money as they have received a total of 200 billion USD in order to meet the demands and challenges faced due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The deadline by which the money must be distributed in the 31st of the month of December. Add following this, some states have even begun providing stimulus check money.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

We Found Donna Tucker: "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World"

A mystery is solved and the search is over for Donna Tucker: “The most beautiful woman in the world.”. She's was the subject of a custom sign that appeared under a "Welcome to Erie" sign, leaving many to take to social media, wondering just who she is. We learned Donna...
Boyle County, KYAdvocate Messenger

Boyle County Census data released

Boyle County’s population increased slightly since 2010 according to U.S. Census numbers released last week. The total population in 2020 was 30,614, which was 2,182 more than the population recorded in 2010 (28,432) and was an increase of 7.7%. Boyle County is now ranked 34th in the state of the...
California Stateprecinctreporter.com

Census Data Shows Changing Complexion of California

Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau held a press conference to announce its first local level findings from the 2020 data collection cycle. The new numbers — which drill down to provide demographic information at the county, city and block levels — reveal that California is more multiracial, more urban and facing population shifts that will likely lead to redrawing the boundaries of the state’s congressional and legislative districts.
DrinksPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can You Drink Alcohol in a Moving RV?

Everyone is aware of the fact that drinking while driving is not ok. Beyond the fact that you are risking your safety and those around you, it is illegal. Just a little bit of alcohol in your system can mean you are breaking the law, and if caught, you will face hefty penalties. It is all in an effort to stop drunk driving and improve car safety.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

I live in Texas and I am really angry

(CNN) — I live in Austin, Texas, where the school district is just one of several across the state defying Governor Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting government entities from requiring face masks. I also teach at the University of Texas, where in-person classes start next Wednesday. Thanks to Abbott, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy