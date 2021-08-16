A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before -- and also for more money than ever before.

While rapidly rising housing prices may discourage many would-be buyers, there are parts of the country where home values are relatively low and affordable to a wider range of budgets.

Using data on median home value from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the least expensive towns to buy a home. We included cities, towns, villages, and unincorporated communities with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 in our analysis. Nearly half of the towns on this list are located in Midwestern states -- including nine in Michigan alone, and another eight in Illinois.

Home values in a given area are often a reflection of what residents can afford, and in every town on this list, the median household income is at least $10,000 lower than the $62,843 that the typical American household earns annually. Here is a look at the poorest town in every state .

Despite the lower incomes, home values in these areas are often low enough to make it less likely that buyers would need to rely on a mortgage. In every town on this list, the share of homeowners who are financing with a mortgage is below the 62.7% share of homeowners nationwide. This is the American city with the most foreclosures .

50. Inkster, Michigan

> Median home value: $48,700

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,006 -- 1,613th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 42.4% -- 761st lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 43.2% -- 431st lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $32,014 -- 530th lowest of 8,486 towns

49. Cherryvale, Kansas

> Median home value: $48,700

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $862 -- 439th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.0% -- 1,365th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 68.5% -- 4,012th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $37,826 -- 1,190th lowest of 8,486 towns

48. Coaldale (Schuylkill County), Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $48,500

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $859 -- 422nd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 52.4% -- 2,070th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 73.5% -- 2,990th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $36,953 -- 1,103rd lowest of 8,486 towns

47. Country Squire Lakes, Indiana

> Median home value: $48,200

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $985 -- 1,426th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 51.9% -- 1,972nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 71.3% -- 3,453rd highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $37,250 -- 1,134th lowest of 8,486 towns

46. K. I. Sawyer, Michigan

> Median home value: $48,200

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $679 -- 16th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 55.2% -- 2,667th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 21.7% -- 18th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $32,598 -- 606th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

45. McKeesport, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $48,000

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $808 -- 198th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.3% -- 1,419th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 50.3% -- 1,007th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $29,094 -- 286th lowest of 8,486 towns

44. Centreville, Illinois

> Median home value: $47,900

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $968 -- 1,259th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 40.2% -- 597th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 45.4% -- 559th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $21,370 -- 33rd lowest of 8,486 towns

43. Cahokia, Illinois

> Median home value: $47,900

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $946 -- 1,048th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 55.6% -- 2,746th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 49.0% -- 869th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $35,663 -- 932nd lowest of 8,486 towns

42. Castle Point, Missouri

> Median home value: $47,600

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,042 -- 1,887th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 47.5% -- 1,301st lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 41.4% -- 339th lowest of 8,488 towns

> Median household income: $30,616 -- 389th lowest of 8,486 towns

41. Okemah, Oklahoma

> Median home value: $47,600

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $733 -- 52nd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 44.3% -- 941st lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 45.8% -- 593rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $33,942 -- 733rd lowest of 8,486 towns

40. Tuba City, Arizona

> Median home value: $47,500

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $739 -- 56th lowest of 8,484 towns

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 16.7% -- 21st lowest of 8,488 towns

> Homeownership rate: 60.9% -- 2,867th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $47,119 -- 2,690th lowest of 8,486 towns

39. Cumberland, Kentucky

> Median home value: $47,100

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $763 -- 82nd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 34.8% -- 306th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 52.2% -- 1,251st lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $19,250 -- 13th lowest of 8,486 towns

38. Raymondville, Texas

> Median home value: $47,000

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $952 -- 1,107th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 21.7% -- 47th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 68.6% -- 3,986th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $29,750 -- 326th lowest of 8,486 towns

37. Ironwood, Michigan

> Median home value: $47,000

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $796 -- 167th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 41.4% -- 685th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 68.8% -- 3,933rd highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $31,351 -- 445th lowest of 8,486 towns

36. Oaklawn-Sunview, Kansas

> Median home value: $46,900

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $921 -- 857th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 26.8% -- 91st lowest of 8,488 towns

> Homeownership rate: 39.8% -- 273rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $28,601 -- 260th lowest of 8,486 towns

35. Lansford, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $45,900

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $855 -- 400th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 44.1% -- 911th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 58.3% -- 2,286th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $34,426 -- 790th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

34. Highland Park, Michigan

> Median home value: $45,700

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,030 -- 1,791st lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 28.6% -- 124th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 36.9% -- 190th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $18,474 -- 8th lowest of 8,486 towns

33. Washington Park, Illinois

> Median home value: $45,500

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $827 -- 254th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 33.8% -- 258th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 49.1% -- 882nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $21,821 -- 37th lowest of 8,486 towns

32. Madison, Illinois

> Median home value: $44,700

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $827 -- 254th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 41.9% -- 719th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 50.4% -- 1,018th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $30,316 -- 360th lowest of 8,486 towns

31. Floydada, Texas

> Median home value: $44,500

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $856 -- 405th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 28.2% -- 114th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 78.7% -- 2,106th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $43,137 -- 2,039th lowest of 8,486 towns

30. Wellington, Texas

> Median home value: $44,200

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $822 -- 232nd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 25.5% -- 79th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 72.5% -- 3,212th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $34,036 -- 740th lowest of 8,486 towns

29. Eldorado, Illinois

> Median home value: $44,000

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $696 -- 24th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.2% -- 138th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 72.5% -- 3,212th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $38,721 -- 1,315th lowest of 8,486 towns

28. Muskegon Heights, Michigan

> Median home value: $43,900

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $761 -- 80th lowest of 8,484 towns

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 39.4% -- 550th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 48.8% -- 849th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $30,795 -- 399th lowest of 8,486 towns

27. Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $43,400

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $794 -- 158th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 50.6% -- 1,744th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 63.2% -- 3,338th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $34,628 -- 808th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

26. Clairton, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $43,200

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $937 -- 981st lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 54.6% -- 2,513th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 57.2% -- 2,094th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $37,282 -- 1,138th lowest of 8,486 towns

25. Duquesne, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $42,600

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $781 -- 123rd lowest of 8,484 towns

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 48.1% -- 1,377th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 39.0% -- 252nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $29,844 -- 330th lowest of 8,486 towns

24. Winters, Texas

> Median home value: $42,300

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $964 -- 1,225th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 28.4% -- 119th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 56.3% -- 1,924th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $34,256 -- 770th lowest of 8,486 towns

23. Ecorse, Michigan

> Median home value: $42,100

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $920 -- 845th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.5% -- 143rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 58.8% -- 2,393rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $28,991 -- 277th lowest of 8,486 towns

22. Venice, Illinois

> Median home value: $41,900

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $747 -- 64th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 33.5% -- 246th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 44.1% -- 479th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $27,981 -- 235th lowest of 8,486 towns

21. West Hill, Ohio

> Median home value: $41,900

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $671 -- 9th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 55.3% -- 2,682nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 65.1% -- 3,750th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $24,918 -- 104th lowest of 8,486 towns

20. Richwood, West Virginia

> Median home value: $41,200

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $597 -- 2nd lowest of 8,484 towns

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 23.6% -- 58th lowest of 8,488 towns

> Homeownership rate: 68.7% -- 3,970th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $28,641 -- 263rd lowest of 8,486 towns

19. Desert Edge, California

> Median home value: $41,100

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,346 -- 4,204th highest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 11.0% -- 4th lowest of 8,488 towns

> Homeownership rate: 81.0% -- 1,762nd highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $31,604 -- 480th lowest of 8,486 towns

18. North Braddock, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $40,700

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $754 -- 70th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 39.0% -- 527th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 52.0% -- 1,229th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $32,272 -- 568th lowest of 8,486 towns

17. Quanah, Texas

> Median home value: $39,500

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $853 -- 388th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.5% -- 143rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 62.7% -- 3,243rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $37,308 -- 1,141st lowest of 8,486 towns

16. Charleroi, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $39,500

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $841 -- 317th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 40.4% -- 611th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 55.5% -- 1,785th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $34,866 -- 834th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

15. Buena Vista, Michigan

> Median home value: $39,500

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $778 -- 114th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 30.2% -- 159th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 52.5% -- 1,294th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $30,735 -- 396th lowest of 8,486 towns

14. Clarksville, Texas

> Median home value: $39,200

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $490 -- 1st lowest of 8,484 towns

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.6% -- 148th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 60.8% -- 2,843rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $32,128 -- 544th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

13. Allendale, South Carolina

> Median home value: $38,600

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $818 -- 220th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 27.6% -- 99th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 56.8% -- 2,006th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $19,463 -- 15th lowest of 8,486 towns

12. Johnstown, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $38,100

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $787 -- 133rd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 32.8% -- 223rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 48.1% -- 780th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $24,561 -- 95th lowest of 8,486 towns

11. Electra, Texas

> Median home value: $38,000

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $860 -- 427th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 33.8% -- 258th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 70.6% -- 3,587th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $30,484 -- 376th lowest of 8,486 towns

10. Ranger, Texas

> Median home value: $37,900

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $986 -- 1,436th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 16.6% -- 20th lowest of 8,488 towns

> Homeownership rate: 64.6% -- 3,634th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $29,398 -- 298th lowest of 8,486 towns

9. Shamokin, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $36,700

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $802 -- 183rd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 33.0% -- 227th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 54.6% -- 1,609th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $28,737 -- 268th lowest of 8,486 towns

8. River Rouge, Michigan

> Median home value: $36,300

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $972 -- 1,302nd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 36.4% -- 374th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 54.9% -- 1,666th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $25,517 -- 124th lowest of 8,486 towns

7. Glasgow Village, Missouri

> Median home value: $30,400

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $864 -- 454th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 47.7% -- 1,325th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 25.1% -- 40th lowest of 8,488 towns

> Median household income: $33,594 -- 700th lowest of 8,486 towns (tied)

6. Zephyrhills South, Florida

> Median home value: $30,300

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $963 -- 1,213th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 18.4% -- 27th lowest of 8,488 towns

> Homeownership rate: 77.3% -- 2,344th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $33,923 -- 729th lowest of 8,486 towns

5. Beecher, Michigan

> Median home value: $29,300

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $934 -- 953rd lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 38.4% -- 492nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 55.0% -- 1,688th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $28,272 -- 244th lowest of 8,486 towns

4. Cairo, Illinois

> Median home value: $28,200

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,077 -- 2,167th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 29.2% -- 138th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 68.1% -- 4,095th highest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $26,439 -- 155th lowest of 8,486 towns

3. Shenandoah, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $28,200

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $767 -- 90th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 27.1% -- 94th lowest of 8,488 towns

> Homeownership rate: 60.7% -- 2,822nd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $28,427 -- 249th lowest of 8,486 towns

2. Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania

> Median home value: $27,900

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $902 -- 713th lowest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 30.1% -- 156th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 61.0% -- 2,887th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $32,669 -- 613th lowest of 8,486 towns

1. Park City, Illinois

> Median home value: $14,700

> Median monthly housing costs with a mortgage: $1,385 -- 3,975th highest of 8,484 towns (tied)

> Share of housing units with a mortgage: 34.4% -- 283rd lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Homeownership rate: 47.0% -- 687th lowest of 8,488 towns (tied)

> Median household income: $51,082 -- 3,336th lowest of 8,486 towns

Methodology

To determine the most affordable towns to buy a home in the nation, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median owner-occupied home values from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

We used Census “place” geographies -- a category that includes 29,573 incorporated legal entities and Census-designated statistical entities. Of those, 29,320 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia.

We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people -- and 13,332 of the places fell within these thresholds.

Towns were excluded if owner-occupied median home values were not available in the 2019 ACS, if there were fewer than 1,000 housing units, or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high.

The sampling error was defined as too high if the coefficient of variation -- a statistical assessment of how reliable an estimate is -- for a town’s owner-occupied median home value was above 15% and greater than two standard deviations above the mean CV for all towns’ owner-occupied median home values. We similarly excluded towns that had a sampling error too high for their population, using the same definition.

The remaining 8,488 places were ranked based on their owner-occupied median home values. To break ties, we used median monthly housing costs with a mortgage, deeming the town with the lower monthly cost to be the least expensive.

Additional information on median monthly housing costs with a mortgage, the share of owner-occupied housing units that have a mortgage, rates of homeownership, and median household income are also five-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.