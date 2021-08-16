Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Lad Musician’s FW21 Collection Offers a Refined Take on Punk Fashion

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor its fall/winter 2021 collection, Lad Musician took on the loud and multi-faceted aesthetic that is punk fashion. But instead of merely providing another rock-laden collection, the brand offered an elevated outlook on what the punk aesthetic can be. Taking on the theme “Dead Post Punk Soul,” the collection responds...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Carson
Person
Brian Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silk#Soft Velour Fabrics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Apparelpurewow.com

This Lounge Dress Is The Most-Wanted Item on SKIMS Right Now

As a collective species, we’ve seem to come to an understanding that loungewear is life. Still, there’s a certain inner calling to step our fashion chops up as well. It’s no surprise then, that this SKIMS slip dress has become a summer must-have for homebodies and adventure-seekers alike. Following the...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Wear Dresses Practically Every Day—This "Pretty" Trend Is My Absolute Fave

If you know me well, you'll know that dresses are basically my second skin. In fact, on most days, you can spot me in some type of dress, whether it's a comfy tank dress to work in at home or a pretty floral frock for a weekend brunch. There is one particular style I'm obsessed with at the moment: ruched dresses. As it's one of the prettiest styles out there this season, I've spotted them all over the fashion set, on my feed, and at my favorite retailers this summer.
Beauty & Fashionmetv.com

Amanda Blake helped design Kitty’s dresses and showed them off in a colorful 1958 fashion spread

She loved creating the wardrobe just as much as playing the character. Kitty Russell became a Western icon first and foremost because of her toughness, her smarts and her unwavering ability to believe in people, even if they didn’t believe in themselves. As the owner of Dodge City’s Long Branch Saloon, she held her own in the fictional Old West and the very real mid-century television landscape that were both dominated by men.
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

Frank Ocean Shares Designs From His New Luxury Jewellery Brand, Homer

This weekend, Frank Ocean announced the launch of Homer: his new, luxury fine jewellery company. The ethically-minded brand – inspired by the musician’s “childhood obsessions” – uses handcrafted 18-carat gold, recycled sterling silver and state of the art, lab-grown diamonds. The result is a series of bold colourful statement pieces, including pendants, earrings, chains and tongue rings, as well as some silk scarves.
ApparelVogue

Surf’s Up! Tekla Launches Delectably Soft Beach Robes With Stüssy

Tekla, fashion’s favourite bathrobe and bed linen brand (if your sheets are not emblazoned with Tekla stripes, what did you spend lockdown doing?), has teamed up with Stüssy on a delightfully cool edit guaranteed to tempt editors and surfers, alike. Based on the proposition that Tekla belongs both at home and on the beach, the brands linked aesthetics on 100 per cent organic cotton percale bedding, poplin sleepwear and surf robes in cactus shades and hand-drawn stripes. From the super-soft pjs to the plush towels with Stüssy’s signature swirling motif, the collection is a complete breath of fresh air for holidaymakers looking to pep up their staycation looks.
Apparelnobhillgazette.com

Style: High School, The Revival

Teens can hit those halls in style with a few current staples alongside pieces reminiscent of our quintessential youth — whichever decade that may be. Taylor Swift said it best when she promised in song to “come back stronger than a ’90s trend.” Whether it’s grunge plaid or oversized tracksuits, clothing from this decade has been resurging all over fashion runways, including bucket hats like this AllSaints Salah hat.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Pas Normal Studios Upcycles Deadstock Fabric for Latest Cycling Collection

Copenhagen-based Pas Normal Studios has presented its latest collection of cycling gear, partnering with Browns for a series of performance pieces constructed from upcycled deadstock fabrics. Overall, the collection is limited to just 50 pieces, each of which is pieced together from excess cycling jerseys and bibs. Throughout the collection,...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Shoe to Know: Keeyahri’s Colorful New Heel Has a Divine Inspiration

Keeyahri designer and founder Keya Martin always names her shoes after influential women, drawing from stylists, influencers and other prominent names to create her fantastical heels. First, there was the Jenine, named after Jenine Howard (wife of former NBA player and current University of Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard): a four-inch signature pump featuring a custom heel plated in gold resin and a hand-applied feather-accented option straight out of a fairtyale. Last summer there was the Tamu, a sleek and chic strappy sandal in gold that laces up around the ankle and calf, named after fashion editor Tamu McPherson....
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

YMC Looks to the Great Indoors With FW21 Collection

British stalwart YMC has returned with the lookbook for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, looking back at 18 months spent in a series of lockdowns. Taking inspiration from more than a year spent at home, the collection references items creative director Fraser Moss found in his immediate surroundings. Unveiling the collection,...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Take Individuality to New Heights With Versace’s Striking SS21 Eyewear Collection

Donatella Versace once said: “Fashion is about dreaming and making other people dream.” A telling remark that’s a testament to the transformative power of fashion and its ability to enhance individuality to the fullest. Keeping in step with this expressionistic theme, Versace has released a collection of striking sunglasses as part of its Spring/Summer 2021 offering for women.
Designers & Collectionsshop-eat-surf.com

Gotcha Launches Fall 2021 Collection

Through a joint venture between Perry Ellis International and RP55 Group, GOTCHA launches their second collection in 2021—the first fall drop—that not only celebrates chasing an endless summer but an offering that primes the wearer for the shoulder season ahead. The first fall GOTCHA delivery borrows from its heritage with classic silhouettes that pop in a range of colors and graphics with some basics punctuated by GOTCHA’s signature loud jacquard collars often worn as a badge of differentiation. A range of long sleeves and hoodies provide extra comfort for easy breezy afternoons as the days shorten and winds blow off shore.
Animalsvacationstravel.com

You can rescue elephants by wearing the latest Nicole Miller fashion collection

Nicole Miller has launched her Pre-Fall 2021 Thai jungle-inspire collection. An early 2020 visit to Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort Thailand sparked the design of the fashion icon’s latest line. The resort protects rescued elephants in their natural habitat. Nicole Miller will donate a percentage of the collection...
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Street Style Offers a Lesson in Technicolor Dressing

After a year and a half of lockdown and pandemic fear, the consensus among designers for spring/summer 2021 was nearly unanimous: shed the darkness and step into the light. To combat the negative feelings of 2020, Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Michael Kors, Kim Shui, and many more sent a riot of color down their runways. Cheery pinks, bright lavender hues, and green of all shades—which became something of a fashion phenomenon—could be seen in nearly every collection. During this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Week, which began on August 9, the effects of the bright color trend flooded the streets of the Danish city. Fashion show attendees could be seen donning pops of color in their jewelry, accessories—or entire looks altogether. But true to Denmark’s focus on functionality, their outfits were paired with structured jackets and sensible footwear (clogs and Birkenstocks included). And, of course, one key holdover from the quarantine era made its way to CFW this time around: lots of comfy knitwear. See the rest of the exciting coming looks out of Copenhagen, here.
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

Bridgerton Has Launched Its First Fashion Collection, So We Can All Dress Like Daphne

Bridgerton and the Nap Dress, two very different but very vital lifelines that got us through this year's lockdown. So it somehow makes perfect sense that they've come together with a, you guessed it, collaboration of Bridgeton-inspired Nap Dresses. (If you've spent the last two sentences thinking, 'What on earth is a Nap Dress?!', it's a dress that, thanks to its smocked top and free-flowing bottom, is comfortable enough to wear while napping.)
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Cult label Refine brings 90s minimalism to wardrobe basics

Expanding her line of less-is-more silky separates and slip dresses that evoke Nineties minimalism, Refine founder Anina Heé is launching Refine Jersey. Rooted in considered luxury, Refine’s made-in-Europe, direct-to-consumer, never-marked-down separates are building a cult and loyal following. We meet her to learn how and why. Anina Heé’s parent’s textile...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Museum of Peace & Quiet Teams Up With FRAME on FW21 Unisex Collection

Museum of Peace & Quiet is set to drop a Fall/Winter 2021 unisex collection in collaboration with American fashion label FRAME. “It was important for us to create a meaningful collection that embodies the ethos of both brands and a sense of ease, while being accessible to both men and women,” FRAME’s co-founder and creative director Erik Torstensson said in a press release. MoPQ’s co-founder added: “At Museum of Peace & Quiet, we design with a subdued tone and foundation of stillness in mind. Working with FRAME was a completely organic partnership from start to finish – we are thrilled to continue spreading tranquility to the masses.”
hypebeast.com

Ahluwalia Launches Limited-Edition Drop From Its FW21 Collection

Ahluwalia has launched a limited edition drop from its fall/winter 2021 offering. The drop re-imagines signature pieces from the Traces collection. With the drop, Ahluwalia expands existing designs, illustrating that garments can be mutable and timeless. As a source of inspiration, the book Home Going was important in implementing sensory new colors. The color palette of the re-imagined drop includes varying shades of cobalt and navy blue, a rich green, grey, a touch of rust and black.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

BBC ICECREAM Reveals a Cozy FW21 Collection

BBC ICECREAM, led by Pharrell Williams, delivers signature graphics and fleece-heavy apparel for its 2021 Fall/Winter collection shot in the streets of Japan. The expansive collection is highlighted by its outwear pieces, including faux fur varsity jackets, textured cardigans, quilted light down jackets with “Let’s HAVE SOME ICECREAM” writing and teddy coats featuring BBC artwork and an assortment of pins. Other clothing items feature paneled hoodies, ICECREAM Fox sweaters, oversized shorts and logo T-shirts. To round out the collection accessories incorporate a range of beanies and bucket hats.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

How HBO Max’s ‘The Hype’ Offers a Modern Take on the Fashion Competition Show

Click here to read the full article. Fashion competition shows have largely focused on the industry as a whole, but now HBO Max is giving a closer look at one of the more popular facets of fashion: the streetwear industry. The streaming service debuted its new reality TV show “The Hype” on Thursday, bringing together 10 streetwear designers from across the country to Los Angeles to compete in challenges for the ultimate prize of $150,000 and a cosign from the show’s judges: rapper Offset; costume designer and stylist Marni Senofonte, and creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, Beth Birkett.More...

Comments / 0

Community Policy