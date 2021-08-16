Lad Musician’s FW21 Collection Offers a Refined Take on Punk Fashion

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.