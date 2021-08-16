MDU Internet Services Showcases Latest in Online Connectivity, Building Security and Resident Entertainment at InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast Conference
CLEARWATER, Fla. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. MDU Internet Services, a full-service provider of internet services and solutions, is set to demonstrate the latest advances in network connectivity, resident security and in-room entertainment for the senior living industry as an official exhibitor of the InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast Conference. Taking place August 18 at the Westin Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia, the conference will see MDU Internet Services provide up-to-date insight into how senior housing operators can cater to today’s resident demands for high-speed internet access as well ensure that that expectations for enhanced community safety and entertainment are fully met.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0