Coming soon: Another new area code

By John Pletz
Cover picture for the articleThe suburbs are about to get a new area code. You must be a subscriber to access this content. Continue reading by subscribing.

Some south suburban residents will be getting a new area code: 464

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A new area code will be layered into the south suburbs starting next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission on Monday announced the area code of 464 will overlap the region currently served by the 708 area code. The use of a new code over an existing territory is known as an “overlay,” but it doesn’t mean everyone will be assigned the code.
WGN TV

State adding new 464 area code for 708 region

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new area code is on the way in the south and western suburbs once all of the 708 prefixes are filled, according to the Illinois Commerce Commission. The new area code will be 464 and will be assigned to only new customers requesting local phone service once all of the assignable 708 numbers are exhausted. State officials believe that is not expected to occur until Jan. 2022.

