Kentucky school district cancels classes due to COVID cases

By Associated Press
WBKO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky school district has canceled classes after several children and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Lee County public schools in eastern Kentucky will be closed for three days through Wednesday. Superintendent Sarah Wasson says that will allow time for coronavirus test results. It also could allow some staff members who went into quarantine last week to possibly return to school Thursday. Wasson says one child in kindergarten, one first-grader and one fourth-grader tested positive, along with five staff members. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear last week required mask-wearing in K-12 schools statewide.

