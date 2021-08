The fantasy genre has always been an amazing way to explore territory we aren’t familiar with. Being submerged in a world where there are no limits can be extremely rewarding if it is done right. A24 manages to make movies enticing with just their company logo, and it seems they always deliver high-quality movies to audiences. It is no surprise “The Green Knight” is the latest addition to an incredibly artistic A24 roster, and there is a lot to unpack from beginning to end. If you are looking for the next great fantasy adventure film, look no further.