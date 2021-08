The former Portal’s Tavern in West Portal has been transformed into ~THE SHERWOOD~, sloughing off its dive bar patina and now restored to highlight its 1939 bone structure, the oldest bar space in the West Portal area. The owners (Foli Media) utilized local craftspeople for every aspect of the buildout, from the custom walnut cabinetry to the built-in leather booth seating, and managed to prevail after numerous pandemic-related setbacks. There’s also a grand crystal chandelier, whimsical art, and a cozy fireside lounge (the historic fireplace is the bar’s centerpiece). The color palette of deep greens and dusty blues are evocative of Robin Hood’s Sherwood Forest (there’s also the nearby Sherwood Forest neighborhood, SF’s smallest), while the antimicrobial copper bar tops, hand sanitizing stations, distanced seating, and a large parklet reflect our current pandemic reality.