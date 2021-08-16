Cancel
Why you should take a trip to six flags before the seasons over!

MyStateline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Kendziora, the Communications Director tells Michelle about the Coaster Challenge, where Six flags is teaming up with Special Olympics Illinois on September 18th. You can ride your way to a 5k, 10k, half-marathon, marathon to support Special Olympic athletes. They are also excited that Fright Fest is back this year, select days September 18 through October 31st. They are now hiring for Fright Fest www.sixflagsjobs.com.

