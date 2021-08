Liquor Lab recently announced it is now offering what it says are highly interactive experience kits for customers to hone in on their cold brew and cocktail making skills. The New York City and Nashville-based lab offers up “Liquor Lab Experience kits”, including a whiskey one, that contain ingredients and a QR code that gives you at-home access to a virtual masterclass. All you need is to provide your favorite bottle of liquor and press play on the on-demand mini-classes led by some of the world’s top bartenders. The lab said courses are designed in an approachable, engaging way with step-by-step instructions and a few fun facts along the way.