Orange County, NY

Orange County updates COVID-19 mask recommendations

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman issued Public Health Alert #21 last Thursday, Aug. 12:. COVID Update and Mask Recommendation in Orange County. As our community is experiencing a rise in cases, in large due to the Delta Variant, the Orange County Department of Health is recommending the continuation of mitigation strategies which allow for the safe reopening and operation of schools, businesses and events.

