Pui Pui Molcar Mobile Game Released in Japan

By Carley Garcia
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter initially being announced and teased in early July 2021, the Pui Pui Molcar Mogu Mogu Parking mobile game is now available for iOS and Android devices in Japan. [Thanks, AnimeAnime!]. Developed by Gathering Holdings and Good Luck 3, the free-to-play puzzle game has been described as ‘hyper-casual,’ and asks...

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Android#Toys#Ios#Animeanime#Good Smile Company#Japanese
