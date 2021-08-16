Cancel
"I didn't do anything": Teeqo breaks silence on SaveTheKids scandal

By Aaron Alford
invenglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix weeks after being indefinitely suspended from FaZe clan for his involvement in promoting the SaveTheKids cryptocurrency scandal, FaZe Teeqo has finally broken his silence in a video titled "My Truth." In the 17-minute video, Teeqo revealed the emotional consequences of getting kicked and expressed his innocence, explaining that while he did promote the coin, he genuinely believed in it and didn't sell off his tokens like the others did to make money.

