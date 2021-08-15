Cancel
How to be relieved from registration as a sex offender?

By Asked in Richmond, VA
avvo.com
 6 days ago

While incarcerated (1995). I brushed my body upon a female deputy with her back turned,pushing up on her to make contact (1yr.sentence). I was already in prison serving 8yrs. Unrelated charge, later being released with a Life sentence of registration??? What/how can I be relieved from this? I admitted my faults/have moved on to establish a productive life. Even though, the registration has me as a violent sex offender, the horror of such language frightens people that doesn't know the details etc. I need help??? Relief of registration!

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

