Fatal ATV Crash in Sauk Centre Twp.

hometownnews.biz
 4 days ago

On August 15, 2021, at approximately 12:22 A.M., the Stearns County Communications Center received the call of an incident on the Wobegon Trail just east of Sauk Centre near 415th Str. in Sauk Centre Township. The caller reported several people injured on the trail including one person who was not breathing.

