Fatal ATV Crash in Sauk Centre Twp.

(Sauk Centre MN-) A Sauk Centre man is dead and three people are injured after an ATV crash near Sauk Center early Sunday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says at 12:22 a.m. Sunday they received a call of an incident on the Wobegon Trail, east of Sauk Centre. Deputies and police officers from Sauk Centre and Melrose arrived at the scene and found three people severely injured on the trail, one of them, 50-year-old Scott Nathe, was unconscious and not breathing. Nathe was taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital were he later died. The other victims, 23-year-old Kolten Kuhlmann and 35-year-old Margaret Stepan, both of Sauk Centre, were taken to the Melrose Hospital. It was later discovered that a 4th victim, 20-year-old Wilder Kuhlmann, had been taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital by private party, and was later airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital. The current conditions of the victims are unknown. Upon investigation, deputies believe Wilder Kulhmann was operating the ATV westbound on the Wobegon trail, which is closed to motor vehicles, with Kolten Kuhlmann sitting on the front rack, when it struck Nathe and Stepan, sending them down a steep embankment. Wilder and Kolten Kuhlman were thrown from the ATV. The crash remains under investigation, and alcohol appears to have been a contributing factor.