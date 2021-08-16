Cancel
Durham, NC

Say Goodbye to the Original Location of Saltbox Seafood Joint

By Sarah Edwards
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 608 N. Mangum Street location of Saltbox Seafood Joint has been a beloved fixture of downtown Durham for almost a decade. The contemporary fish shack boasts an unassuming, pale-green takeout front and location, just up the street from Public Hardware, but it has accrued a well-deserved following over the years, with politicians factoring chef Ricky Moore's fried fish into campaign stops and national publications like Saveur recognizing it as a “tiny but mighty seafood shack." At one point, Eater listed it as one of the "38 most essential Southern restaurants."

