Say Goodbye to the Original Location of Saltbox Seafood Joint

Bangzz—the local scuzzy garage punk duo and creators of the very fun single "Hell Is Other People," which the INDY premiered earlier this year—has had a busy week. Today, they released the full-length album You Took My Body Long Ago and Now I am Taking it Back via the Potluck Foundation label (and which, at 12 songs, is no joke, length-wise) as well as a video single for "I'm Fine, Thank You and You." Also, they're performing at tomorrow's Psychic Hotline Block Party at Cat's Cradle.