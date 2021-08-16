Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jamal Adams Has Forced the Seahawks to Make a Final Decision About His Future in Seattle

By Stephen Sheehan
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Seattle Seahawks clearly didn’t have a problem giving the New York Jets what they wanted for Jamal Adams. After all, general manager John Schneider traded two first-round picks, a third-rounder, and safety Bradley McDougald for the dynamic defensive back (plus a fourth-round selection) last summer. While acquiring Adams didn’t lead to a Super Bowl title, there’s no doubt he made a major impact in his first season with the team.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

166K+
Followers
19K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Percy Harvin
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Pro Bowl#Lsu#Pro Football Talk#The Denver Broncos#The Seattle Times#1sts#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLNew York Post

Russell Wilson is butting heads with the Seahawks again

Russell Wilson has picked a side amid the ongoing contract dispute between Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown and the Seahawks’ front office. Speaking to reporters from training camp on Sunday, Wilson maintained that the Seahawks “need” Brown. “Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because...
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLNBC Sports

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson signs multi-year deal with Fanatics

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has signed a multi-year deal with Fanatics Inc., a global leader for licensed sports merchandise and memorabilia. The deal gives the company exclusive rights to be the sole distributor of memorabilia and collectibles around Wilson. Whether it’s signed helmets, footballs, photos, or game-used items, Fanatics now has it all from Wilson.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks sign former college basketball player to roster

Seattle Seahawks, Jimmy Graham, Will Dissly, Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball, Ukrainian Men's Basketball SuperLeague. The Seattle Seahawks have signed seemingly their 47th tight end of the offseason, and this one is a former basketball player. On Friday, the team announced both the previously reported waiving of WR Darvin Kidsy...
NFLBleacher Report

Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu on Jamal Adams' $70M Contract: 'The Disrespect is Noted'

Tyrann Mathieu saw all the zeroes in Jamal Adams' new contract and may have realized something's not adding up in his negotiations with the Chiefs. Mathieu tweeted the "disrespect is noted" in response to a tweet mentioning the deal in relation to his extension talks:. Adams' new four-year, $70 million...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
NFLPosted by
UPI News

Seattle Seahawks sign All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to 4-year extension

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks signed three-time Pro Bowl defensive back Jamal Adams to a four-year contract extension that made him the league's highest-paid safety, the team announced Tuesday. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Adams' deal has a maximum value of $72 million. According to...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Sign Two, Waive Two

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed OT Lukayus McNeil and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and waived WR Darece Roberson and TE Michael Jacobson. Ratliff-Williams, 24, went undrafted in 2019 after foregoing his senior season with the Tar Heels. He later signed a rookie deal with the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy