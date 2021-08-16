Jamal Adams Has Forced the Seahawks to Make a Final Decision About His Future in Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks clearly didn’t have a problem giving the New York Jets what they wanted for Jamal Adams. After all, general manager John Schneider traded two first-round picks, a third-rounder, and safety Bradley McDougald for the dynamic defensive back (plus a fourth-round selection) last summer. While acquiring Adams didn’t lead to a Super Bowl title, there’s no doubt he made a major impact in his first season with the team.www.sportscasting.com
