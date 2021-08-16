The Monroe County Meals on Wheels organization is busy all the time, but during the month of August, things really ramp up.

The organization near Stroudsburg is hosting all kinds of fundraising events ahead of its big Monroe County Meals on Wheels Day.

"We couldn't do what we do without community support. All of our meals are delivered by volunteers; there's still a need for that. We literally could not do all that we do without the tremendous support from residents of Monroe County," said Stacey Koeck, Monroe County Meals on Wheels event coordinator.

This is the third year for the event, although last year was very low key because of the pandemic. This year is much different.

Koeck coordinates special events at Monroe County Meals on Wheels and says these fundraising events are more important than ever.

"We just looked at our most recent figures, and we are up 30 percent from where we were last year," said Koeck.

There's a way you can help Meals on Wheels, too. Stop by your borough or township building, look for one of their collection boxes, and fill it up with household items. If you visit your local library, you'll also find a box like this filled with treats for your furry friends.

"The pets need food too, and once a year they do a big drive to collect pet food, and so many people have been coming in and donating, and we have quite a bit for Meals on Wheels to pick up," said Susan Lyons, Eastern Monroe Public Library.

The Household Essential Drives are being held at seven townships and boroughs in Monroe County. These items will be used for the new Client Needs Pantry.

Middle Smithfield Township building is one place you'll find a box.

"Nonperishables are good. Check the Meals on Wheels website , and there's a whole list of what you can donate. Most of the things the average person will have around their house anyway. You don't need to make a special trip to the store, but we'd love it if you did," said Annette Atkinson, Middle Smithfield Township.

You can drop off household supplies through the end of the month. The pet food drive ends this week.

Monroe County Meals on Wheels Day is scheduled for Saturday.