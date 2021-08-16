Quest Resource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.