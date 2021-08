Our PR team is looking for a motivated and detail-oriented intern to start immediately for the Fall 2021 Semester. As a Mega Mega intern, you will work closely with the founders of the company and the rest of our growing team. Our Internship Program is intended to give participants a thorough understanding of the Fashion PR industry through detailed training and hands-on experience, ultimately preparing you for an entry-level position in the fashion industry. The ideal candidate will be available to work at least 2 days per week in the NYC showroom.