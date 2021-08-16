Cancel
Joe Biden issues warning to the Taliban as he defends Afghanistan exit decision

By Christopher Bucktin, Rachel Wearmouth
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
Joe Biden said he "stands squarely by" withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan as he warned Taliban militants they faced “swift and forceful” action if they disrupted evacuation efforts.

Speaking at the White House the President struck a defiant tone amid mounting criticism of the US move, as a humanitarian and refugee crisis gripped Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban's lightning rise to power.

He said: "I stand squarely behind my decision.

"After 20 years, I have learned the hard way: that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces."

He said his national security team was “clear-eyed about the risks” of pulling out American forces.

He said: "We planned for every contingency. But I always promised the American people that I will be straight with you. The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated."

Mr Biden said that, once the evacuation operation was complete, the US would continue to wrap up its mission and “end America’s longest war”.

But in a stark warning to Taliban leaders, he said: “We will defend our people with devastating force, if necessary."

He stressed the US went into the conflict with "clear goals" in the wake of 9/11, chiefly to hunt Osama bin Laden and make sure al Qaeda could not "use Afghanistan as a base" to attack America.

Mr Biden said he was not willing to pass the conflict on to a fifth US administration, adding: “It is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistan’s own armed forces would not."

People desperately try to board planes at Kabul airport on Monday after the Taliban take control ( Image: Twitter)
“How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war when Afghan troops will not?”, he added.

“The events we see now are sadly proof that no amount of military force would ever deliver a stable, united, secure, Afghanistan,” the President said.

“I am now the fourth American president to preside over war in Afghanistan. Two Democrats and two Republicans. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth president.”

Mr Biden went on: “I am president of the United States of America, and the buck stops with me. "

“I’m deeply saddened by the facts we now face, but I do not regret my decision to end America’s war-fighting in Afghanistan,” he added. “I cannot and will not ask our troops to fight on endlessly in another country’s civil war.”

He acknowledged how painful it is for many in Afghanistan to see the images unfolding on the ground.

"The scenes that we're seeing in Afghanistan, they're gut-wrenching, particularly for our veterans, our diplomats, humanitarian workers, for anyone who has spent time on the ground working to support the Afghan people.

"For those who have lost loved ones in Afghanistan, and for Americans who have fought and served in the country, serve our country in Afghanistan. This is deeply, deeply personal," he said.

He refused to take questions from the media after the statement.

The Commander in Chief has faced fierce cross-party criticism in Washington and from international figures.

The Taliban's swift rise to power seemed to take the White House off-guard.

On July 8, the President told reporters: “The likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely."

But just on Sunday, just days later, the Taliban's lightning militants entered Kabul and took control of the country.

The fallout has been widespread chaos, human rights abuses and a fast-developing refugee crisis as Afghans desperate to flee the war-torn country beg the west for aid.

The Taliban took control of Kabul in a matter of days and is expected to run a brutal regime ( Image: AL JAZEERA/AFP via Getty Images)

The UN has warned of human rights abuses, targeted killings and looting

Heartbreaking images emerged on Monday of crowds of people running across the tarmac at Kabul international airport and clinging to a US Air Force plane. In one video, some people appear to fall to their death as the aircraft takes off.

Meanwhile in the UK, the Ministry of Defence confirmed a further 200 British troops are to be sent to Kabul to evacuate Brits. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who was hit with heavy criticism for being on holiday when militants ousted the government, told broadcasters: “Everyone, I think, has been surprised by the scale and the pace at which the Taliban have taken over in Afghanistan, and that’s a lesson that we’ve all got to learn from.

“But the truth is what matters right now is focusing on getting British nationals out, getting out those who have so loyally served the UK, and making sure that the gains that we’ve made over 20 years are not lost."

US President Joe Biden steps off Marine One after he dashed back from Camp David to address Americans from the white House ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

He did not rule out sanctions against Afghanistan, but said Taliban rule in the country was "what we wanted, but we have to deal with the new reality".

"We’re making it clear with our partners with all the means at our disposal, that we will hold the Taliban to account, to its commitments, to have a new start in Afghanistan," said Mr Raab.

“It’s clearly not going to be to the values that the UK, the west, the European Union, the Americans believe in, but we can have a moderating influence."

The Foreign Secretary would not be drawn on how many Afghan refugees the UK would be prepared to accept.

He said: "We are obviously a big-hearted nation, we’ve got the criteria for asylum, that’s set in law, we work with the UN on that. We’re working very carefully on what kind of further commitment we might make.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Image: PA)

In a separate development, Boris Johnson spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and vowed to host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders.

Mr Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to make public statements on the unfolding crisis tonight.

And at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York earlier today, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, raised the alarm over "chilling" reports of human rights abuses.

He warned the "international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations", adding: “Afghans are a proud people with a rich cultural heritage.

"They have known generations of war and hardship. They deserve our full support. The following days will be pivotal, the world is watching. We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan.”

