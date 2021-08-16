Cancel
Premier League

Harry Maguire hails Man Utd transfer strategy as Raphael Varane transfer finally confirmed

By Jacob Leeks
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has hailed the club’s summer transfer strategy after they completed their third signing of the window.

Tom Heaton arrived on a free from Aston Villa at the start of the summer, with Jadon Sancho following the goalkeeper in a £73million move from Borussia Dortmund.

United then moved to bolster their defensive ranks, finally completing a £40m deal with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane over the weekend.

Though boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen to add to his squad, the Red Devils now possess a team many pundits tip to challenge for the Premier League title.

Harry Maguire is pleased with Manchester United's summer transfer business ( Image: Sky Sports' The Overlap)

Varane was finally announced as United’s third summer signing on Saturday, when he was introduced to the Old Trafford crowd ahead of the visit of Leeds United.

Their performance in that game showcased their title aspirations, with Marcelo Bielsa’s men enduring a torrid afternoon in Manchester.

Though Sancho was the only new signing to feature, coming on as a substitute, the recruitment of Varane now gives United a top-quality defence.

The World Cup winner certainly solves the problem Solskjaer had last season of giving Maguire a quality partner at the heart of defence.

Many of their issues came from defensive errors, a problem that should be virtually eradicated by Varane’s arrival.

The additions of Sancho and Varane have certainly pleased Maguire, who has hailed his club’s transfer business.

Under Solskjaer, United have appeared to change strategy, becoming more willing to splash out on quality recruits such as Maguire, Sancho and Varane.

The England international believes that this strategy is the correct policy to take as United search for a first Premier Legue title since the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson.

How would you rate Man Utd's summer transfer window? Comment below.

“As players, the more the merrier and the bigger the competition the better. We know when you play for Manchester United that you can’t sit still,” Maguire told United’s club website.

“If you sit still then you’ll get caught out and people will overtake you, so you’ve got to keep improving and push yourself every day. Bringing players in will make you do that.”

Maguire also believes that United’s summer additions will be able to settle in quickly at Old Trafford, something that will certainly boost their title hopes.

“Of course making them feel welcome and settled is something we’ll all do,” the United captain added.

“I’ll have a part to play in that and of course there will also be numerous amounts of players and staff who will do that too.

“I can only speak from my point of view when I joined this club and the way I got welcomed into the team - the players and staff were brilliant.”

United currently sit top of the league thanks to their thrashing of Leeds, with Solskjaer taking his side to Southampton next Sunday as they look to make it two wins from two.

Having completed his move, Varane should be in line to make his debut at St Mary’s alongside Maguire.

